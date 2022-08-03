DAREARTS LAUNCHES NEW STRATEGIC VISION AS 'THRIVE YOUTH' TO BETTER EMPOWER YOUNG PEOPLE

DAREarts has unveiled a new name, logo, and strategic plan as part of an extensive brand renewal initiative. Under the new name Thrive Youth, the non-profit organization will focus on enhancing the company's service models to offer more frequent and in-depth points of engagement for Canadian youth.

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, DAREarts unveiled a new brand identity, reflecting the organizations transformation of its mission and strategy. Now operating as Thrive Youth, the non-profit is committed to its purpose of empowering youth and will continue to provide arts-based education and leadership development programming for young people across the country.

As Thrive Youth, the non-profit will provide programs that help children and youth across Canada build connections, explore opportunities for creative expression, and participate in robust youth leadership development curriculum. The organization's programs provide participants a unique opportunity by connecting the arts to social justice initiatives, with the aim of not only achieving personal growth, but also making a difference in their own communities.

"To mark the organization's 26th year, we feel ready to take this next step to honor the history of this important non-profit and represent its growth," says Jennifer Wilson, President and CEO of DAREarts. "Our programming has changed the trajectory of youth we work with for the better, and we want to widen that impact with our rebranding initiative and by focusing on a continuum of care and holistic approach in our new three-year strategic plan."

With a new name and strategic vision, Thrive Youth's updated mission is to create safe and supportive spaces where children and youth can explore creative expression, learn about themselves and the world around them, and develop the skills and confidence needed to create positive change in their lives and their communities. The rebrand announcement has been accompanied by a launch video explaining the transformation of the brand and the future of Thrive Youth in youth empowerment.

DAREarts can now be found at @thriveyouthcan and thriveyouth.ca.

About Thrive Youth, formerly DAREarts

Thrive Youth uses creative experiential learning and leadership development to empower young people across Canada to realize their full potential. Thrive Youth supports young people facing barriers to activate positive change in their lives and in their communities. Students return to classes more engaged, with stronger participation rates, ready to learn, challenge themselves, and take positive risks and are more likely to further their educational journey. Thrive Youth works with over 60 schools across Canada and has helped to change the lives of 20,000 youth since its inception. Previously known as DAREarts, the not-for-profit unveiled a new name (Thrive Youth), logo, and strategic plan in August 2022.

