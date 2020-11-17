Dare to Care launches new virtual program in time for National Bully Prevention Week

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Never before has it been more important to support and maintain safe, caring, and inclusive communities for our children. With social distancing and small cohorts dictating our children's ability to socialize, much of their contact is via social media and apps such as TikTok, Face-time, and Zoom.

According to L1ght, an organization that monitors online harassment and hate speech, cyberbullying has increased 70% since the onset of this pandemic and toxicity on gaming platforms has increased 40%.

Along with cyberbullying, an increase in face-to-face bullying is also inevitable during times of upheaval as self-preservation and self-defence behavior tend to increase during a crisis, even among friends. "We are likely to continue witnessing an increase in hostile behaviours in young people in both their in-person and online interactions." said Lisa Dixon-Wells, founder and executive director of Dare to Care, an award-winning bully prevention program for schools. "Kids are feeling isolated, lonely, and anxious. Their mental health is becoming increasingly fragile and it's critical that schools continue to provide education and support in the area of respect and caring. This is not the time to let down our guard."

The Dare to Care Virtual Program will be launching their online platform for educators, parents, and students on November 15th, just in time for NATIONAL BULLY PREVENTION WEEK – NOV 15-20TH.

After 21 years of delivering in-person programs, the team at Dare to Care felt it was time to lift and shift their content to a virtual learning platform. "It seems fitting to launch at this point because schools have somewhat settled in to a new routine and educators are craving quality programming that can be delivered either in the classroom or at home for virtual learning students." said Dixon-Wells. "Our virtual program is also an excellent resource for our home school associations and families."

Bullying has not taken a break during the pandemic, in fact, it has become more pervasive and more destructive. The Dare to Care program is the winner of the coveted Imagine Canada Award for Community Partnerships and the Government of Alberta's Inspiration Award for Leadership in Bully Prevention.

For further information: Lisa Dixon-Wells, Founder/Executive Director, Dare to Care Bully Prevention and Life Skills, P: (403) 620-5156, E: [email protected], W: www.daretocare.ca

