Darcy Tucker & Shayne Corson are suiting up as Team Captains for the upcoming Celebrity Shinny Event in Toronto, and as always, all skill levels are welcome!

Every hockey player dreams of playing in the NHL. The sights, sounds, and smell of "The Arena" are intoxicating. However, that's been almost impossible for everyone — until now.

TORONTO, March 11, 2023 /CNW/ - On Saturday April 15th, 2023, Celebrity Shinny is hosting its next event at The Ford Performance Center. Players of all skill levels can suit up and play with these legendary NHLers, roster spots are available, but filling up fast!

Here's what participants from the recent Gilmour VS Clark Celebrity Shinny Event had to say:

"The chance to play with some of my boyhood idols is something i will never forget!"

Manny G.

"Wow, what an experience! To skate alongside & with the players I grew up idolizing & watching was and still is truly incredible!"

Chuck D.

"The whole day was like a dream come true. The game was a lot of fun and the after party was even better."

Gihan P.

"Playing hockey in the Gilmour vs Clark game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto alongside legendary Maple Leafs Captain Wendel Clark and Leafs great Al Iafrate was one of the best experiences I have ever had. Celebrity Shinny delivers unbelievably high quality and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities in NHL arenas."

Todd P.

*Friends and family can attend the Shinny game free of charge and join the Afterparty for autographs and truly unique hockey stories.

Arena - Ford Performance Center

Roster Spot on Team Tucker or Team Corson

Private Afterparty

Once in a Lifetime Experience

Affordable Pricing

About Celebrity Shinny - Players of all levels can play with and against their favorite stars in NHL arenas. Plus, the experience of watching the NHL game later that night in a private suite or private party after the game, for food and stories.

Media Contact

Murray Sheehan - Commissioner - [email protected]

Bob Clarke - Executioner - [email protected]

Website – www.celebrityshinny.com

SOURCE Celebrity Shinny League Inc.