From 2001 to the present, Dany Pelletier has held various positions within the Fonds' investment team, including Senior Director and Vice President - Investments - Natural Resources, Construction and Building Materials, Vice President - Structuring Capital, Energy, Environment and Mining, as well as Vice President - Operations Management and Quebec Capital Markets. Since October 2020, he has been Chief Operating Officer, Investments. As the new Executive Vice-President of Investments, Mr. Pelletier takes over the role left vacant by Ms. Béïque upon her appointment as President and Chief Executive Officer earlier this year.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Dany for almost as long as I have been with the Fonds and I can't imagine a person better suited to take on this position for our organization. In addition to being a man of results, his vast knowledge of Quebec's economic activity sectors and his responsible approach to investment make him the ideal leader to meet the challenges of this position and to carry out the Fonds' long-term vision", said Ms. Béïque.

Dany Pelletier holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in engineering from the Université Laval and an MBA from the Université du Québec à Montréal. From engineering to investment, his career path has led him to work in operations in addition to management roles with various investment projects for small, medium and large businesses in mergers and acquisitions, to business succession and growth projects.

"I wish to thank Janie and the Fonds' Board of Directors for their vote of confidence. The Fonds must continue to grow as an impact investor in Quebec to successfully accompany businesses in their technological, environmental and labour transitions, and I fully intend to play a central role in this evolution," said Mr. Pelletier.

The Fonds de solidarité FTQ invests to build a better society by channelling the savings of its 723,501 shareholders into development and venture capital investments to help Québec transition to a green economy, to a human-centred world of work, and to a healthier society. The Fonds offers businesses unsecured financing and strategic support. With $17.2 billion in net assets as at May 31, 2021, the Fonds has supported more than 3,437 partner companies and 247,612 jobs. To find out more, visit fondsftq.com.

