The greatness of a society can be measured by how it treats the most vulnerable

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The increases in the cost of living are having devastating effects everywhere in Canada and Danny DeSantis is very concerned about how this affects the most vulnerable citizens in the City of Vaughan.

The Cost of Living Challenge

Danny DeSantis Discusses Increased Costs of Living for Seniors and Families with Children in his Vaughan Mayoral Race

Continuous increases in the cost of living are out of control. Many families with young children now struggle to put food on the table, parents can no longer afford to let their kids participate in sports, and senior citizens on fixed incomes can no longer enjoy their simpler stress-free lives. Danny DeSantis plans to build new facilities and implement new programs to support the most vulnerable. Most career politicians have forgotten that it is the job of every local leader to help its citizens live comfortably.

"Rising costs of living affect everyone across the board," said Danny. "The people of Vaughan need to know that I stand with them and that I will do everything in my power to create new support programs and new facilities to help our citizens."

Danny DeSantis Track Record

For the last six years Danny DeSantis has invested into companies that built many new housing facilities for senior citizens as well as other long term and mental health facilities across northern Ontario. These new facilities shortened the distance that people had to travel for support and prevented families from being separated. Too often people in remote parts of Ontario need to send their loved ones to large urban centers for treatment and housing.

"I want families to stay closer together," said Danny. "Sending loved ones far away because there are no beds closer to home does two things: it isolates the elderly and it puts a greater financial strain on the family. It's not right!"

A Senior Citizen Predicament

There are many more seniors now than there are spaces in affordable homes in most cities. The City of Vaughan needs to invest more funds to expand affordable housing for seniors. Too often seniors are required to live in unsafe environments where they are susceptible to injury or live with their families where they may perceive themselves as a burden on their loved ones. Senior citizens need their own affordable housing that is safe, accessible, adaptable, and close to their families.

"It's not enough to build an apartment building and set it aside for affordable senior living," said Danny. "You need to provide the right kind of facilities that are managed by trained staff and are in close proximity to medical services and their families."

A Sustainable Solution for All Families

There is a large inventory of unused land in the City of Vaughan that is owned by the city and the province. Developers have been interested in this land for years because they want to build new luxury condos. Danny DeSantis wants to assign some of this land to develop affordable housing and cost-effective services for seniors and young families with children.

Developing these new areas will help bring down the cost of living. Providing affordable services within walking distance of affordable housing is the fastest way to fight the rise in the cost of living.

"As the cost of living rises, young families are left to fend for themselves," said Danny. "What seems to be lacking in Vaughan is simply more choice. The solution is to bring affordable stores closer to where you live."

If you want a big change for the City of Vaughan, vote to elect Danny DeSantis a New Mayor of Vaughan. The city of Vaughan Municipal Election will be held Monday October 24th, 2022.

SOURCE City of Vaughn - Political Campaign

For further information: For more information including a list of upcoming public appearances or to arrange for an in-person, private interview with Danny DeSantis, please contact Fred at 647-402-7411 | [email protected]