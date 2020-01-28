Daniel Caesar, Lennon Stella, The Glorious Sons and Tory Lanez slated to perform on the 2020 JUNO Awards Broadcast

Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden and host Alessia Cara also confirmed to perform

Tickets to the 49th annual JUNO Awards on March 15 are available online at ticketmaster.ca

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC today announced the first wave of artists set to perform at The 2020 JUNO Awards Broadcast alongside host Alessia Cara and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Jann Arden. R&B artist Daniel Caesar , rock band The Glorious Sons , rising pop singer Lennon Stella and hip hop powerhouse Tory Lanez will take the stage for Canada's biggest night in music. The 49th annual JUNO Awards will be broadcast live from the SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK on Sunday, March 15 at 8 PM ET (6 PM CDT) across the country on CBC, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, and the CBC Listen app. The awards will also be available for audiences outside of Canada to stream at cbcmusic.ca/junos .

Taking part in this packed showcase of emerging and established Canadian talent is Daniel Caesar, nominated for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year. Caesar became an international breakout star after his critically acclaimed debut album Freudian, which won the 2018 JUNO R&B/Soul Recording of the Year.

First-time nominee and Canadian pop artist Lennon Stella will join in on the action, boasting a nomination for Single of the Year and Breakthrough Artist of the Year (Sponsored by FACTOR, The Government of Canada and Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters).

JUNO Award winners and 2020 nominees for Rock Album of the Year, The Glorious Sons will bring their eclectic rock sound to the stage. Closing out the current roster is two-time JUNO Award winning rapper Tory Lanez, who is up for five nominations including JUNO Fan Choice (Presented by TD), Artist of the Year, Rap Recording of the Year and two nominations in the R&B/Soul Recording of the Year category.

Joining the line-up is this year's Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee and eight-time JUNO Award winner Jann Arden and the recently announced host of The 2020 JUNO Awards, Alessia Cara, nominated this year for an impressive six awards.

