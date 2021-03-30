Dane Creek Capital Corp. Announces the Acquisition of The Wild Side Pet Boutique Inc.

Vancouver Island-based retailer with two locations, known as the 'best little raw food stores by the sea', further strengthens the Corporation's retail presence in Western Canada.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - United Raw Pet Foods Inc. ('United Raw'), a majority-owned subsidiary of Dane Creek Capital Corp. ('Dane Creek' or 'the Corporation'), announces that it has acquired The Wild Side Pet Boutique Inc. ('Wild Side'), a leading pet specialty retailer specializing in raw, dehydrated, baked and freeze-dried food for pets. Wild Side currently has two locations serving pet owners in Nanaimo and Qualicum Beach, British Columbia.

The purchase price represents 39% of expected 2021 revenues. The acquisition is an all-cash transaction. No other terms were announced.

The purchase of Wild Side represents the 15th acquisition/investment completed by Dane Creek to date, either directly or through one of its subsidiaries, and also marks the Corporation's second acquisition of a pet specialty retailer. In late December 2020, Dane Creek acquired Growlies Pet Foods Inc., the leading retailer of raw food for pets in Canada, located in Victoria, British Columbia.

'I am delighted to be making this announcement,' said Mark Warren, Co-founder, Chairman & CEO of Dane Creek. 'The addition of the Wild Side locations expands our presence on Vancouver Island, creates efficiencies for our operations there and brings another retailer into the Dane Creek family that is first and foremost focused on raw feeding'.

Wild Side was founded by Lisa Robinson in 2017 when she opened her first location in Qualicum Beach. The Nanaimo location was opened in October of 2020. Each location has over 15 freezers and offers over ten brands of raw food for pets. Mrs. Robinson will stay on as part of the United Raw team, taking a leadership position both in management and in community education, an area United Raw intends to expand upon over the coming months and years.

'I look forward to being part of the United Raw team and taking on these new and exciting challenges,' said Mrs. Robinson.

The acquisition of Wild Side is expected to be completed tomorrow, on March 31, 2021. The stores will be closed on April 1, but will reopen under United Raw's ownership on Friday, April 2, 2021. The expanded public health orders announced by the Government of British Columbia, which went into effect as of 12 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, will not directly impact Wild Side or Growlies. All three store locations continue to operate in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines for retail businesses.

'We look forward to having Lisa and her team become part of United Raw and to continuing to support their passion as they help pet owners better meet the nutritional needs of their pets,' added Mr. Warren.

About Dane Creek Capital Corp.

Dane Creek Capital Corp. is a privately held Canadian merchant banking venture dedicated to the pet industry. With over 30 years of experience in the pet industry and an extensive network of industry professionals, we offer valuable financial and management support to up-and-coming companies in the companion animal sector through selective, strategic investments in Canada, the US and the UK. Our investment horizon is long-term taking into account current trends and changes in pet owner demographics with a current focus on opportunities in sustainable and raw pet food products, pet supplements and nutraceuticals, alternative models for veterinary care, pet insurance and biotechnology. To date, we have acquired or invested in 15 pet businesses in North America.

About United Raw Pet Foods Inc.

United Raw Pet Foods Inc. is Canada's leader in alternative pet foods, with a current focus on the frozen raw sub-category and pet specialty retailers focused on raw food for pets. Owned 64% by Dane Creek Capital Corp. and 34.3% by other shareholders of Dane Creek Capital Corp., United Raw is the largest family of Canadian alternative pet food brands. To date, United Raw has acquired five manufacturers of frozen raw pet foods including Mountain Dog Enterprises Inc. (Edmonton, AB); Pets 4 Life (St. Thomas, ON); Naturawls Pet Products (St. Thomas, ON); Natural Chow Pet Food Corp., the maker of 'Spring Meadows' (Saskatoon, SK); and Tollden Farms Inc (Kemptville, ON). United Raw also acquired leading raw pet specialty retailer, Growlies Pet Foods Inc. (Victoria, BC) in 2020, as well as a minority stake in Pet Plate, a US-based, direct-to-consumer provider of lightly cooked pet food, in 2018.

For more information visit www.danecreekcap.com.

SOURCE Dane Creek Capital Corporation

For further information: Mark Warren, Chairman & CEO, Dane Creek Capital Corp., [email protected], m: 905.875.6218; MacKenzie Keillor, VP, M&A, Strategy & Shareholder Relations, Dane Creek Capital Corp., [email protected], m: 902.880.1550

