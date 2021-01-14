Danavation Technologies Corp. to Commence Trading on the CSE on January 15, 2021 Under the Symbol "DVN"

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and leading provider of micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America, is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") effective at the open of business on Friday, January 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "DVN".

Danavation's listing on the CSE is a major milestone for the Company that resulted from, among other things, a brokered private placement that was completed on December 10, 2020 and a reverse takeover transaction that was completed on January 8, 2021 (see the Company's press releases of December 10, 2020 and January 8, 2021). The CSE listing affords the Company a platform to realize liquidity, expand investor awareness, and access growth capital, all of which are expected to support Danavation's long-term vision, goals and strategy.

"Our CSE listing is a key differentiator for the Company and positions us to execute an aggressive growth strategy within a rapidly-evolving segment," said John Ricci, President and CEO of Danavation. "I believe Danavation can benefit from broader awareness of our Canadian-based platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offering, both within the financial community and among potential clients. I am very proud of our team's accomplishments and look forward to delivering long-term value for all stakeholders."

Danavation's high-growth business model is based on the provision of proprietary and transformative micro e-paper displays, or "Digital Smart LabelsTM", that enable retailers, grocers, healthcare providers, manufacturers and logistics companies to wirelessly automate labelling, pricing and promotions in real-time. Against the backdrop of an ever-changing retail landscape, the Company has helped dozens of global brands evolve into the digital era, facilitating retail modernization through dynamic pricing strategies, improved pricing accuracy and increased labour productivity, which ultimately increases client profitability and reduces the environmental footprint.

Visit Danavation's website for more information, including a newly-launched investor portal.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"John Ricci"

Danavation Technologies Corp.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by leading IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation is proud to support some of North America's leading retailers, including big box and boutique grocers as well as healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website at www.danavation.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Danavation Technologies Corp.

For further information: John Ricci, President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-231-4372, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.danavation.com/

