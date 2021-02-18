Danavation Technologies Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Matlow to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Dan will replace Mr. Mark Di Vito, who is stepping down from the Board.

Dan is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of value creation across numerous technology-focused entities, including several successful exits. He brings over 30 years of strategic and executive leadership experience along with hands-on management of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) companies. His broad expertise in the field of software vendor management is complemented by an extensive knowledge of software development, marketing, consulting and sales. Currently, he serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vitalhub (TSXV: VHI), a rapidly-growing provider of enterprise healthcare solutions that generates over $20 million in annual revenue and serves over 400 customers internationally. Prior to joining Vitalhub in 2016, Dan was President and CEO of Medworxx Solutions Inc. (Medworxx) from 2014 to 2015, a provider of healthcare patient flow solutions throughout Canada, the US, the UK, France and Australia, until its sale to Aptean, a subsidiary of Vista Equity Partners, in October 2015. In addition, he previously held senior executive positions with software firms Corechange and Open Text.

"I am excited to welcome Dan to the Danavation Board and look forward to leveraging his extensive leadership, software development experience and corporate strategy acumen to further drive our business and revenue expansion," said John Ricci, President and CEO of Danavation, and a member of the Company's Board. "In addition, I would like to thank outgoing member, Mark Di Vito, for his service and contributions to the Board."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by leading IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation is proud to support various retailers, from big box to boutique grocers, as well as healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website at www.danavation.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Danavation Technologies Corp.

For further information: John Ricci , President & Chief Executive Officer, [email protected]; Cindy Gray, 5 Quarters Investor Relations, Inc., Tel: 1-403-231-4372, [email protected]; For media relations / management interview requests: Mr. Nelson Hudes, Hudes Communications International, Tel: 1-905-660-9155 or [email protected]

Related Links

https://danavation.com/

