Danavation Technologies Announces Participation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference

TORONTO, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce their participation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2021 Investor Conference on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 3:30 pm - 4:00 pm ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2651/40346 or on Danavation's website at danavation.com/investor-relations/presentation-events. The webcast will also be archived and available for replay following the live event.

The conference, running from Tuesday, March 30, 2021 to Thursday, April 1, 2021, will bring investors and companies together through virtual presentations, fireside chats and virtual 1×1 meetings, and will feature organizations across multiple sectors including technology, consumer, industrials and special situations, healthcare, clean technology and financial services.

To arrange a meeting with Danavation's President and Chief Executive Officer, John Ricci, please contact Lytham Partners at [email protected] or register at lythampartners.com/spring2021reg. Further details and registration information can also be found at lythampartners.com/virtual/spring2021.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website at www.danavation.com.

