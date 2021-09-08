TORONTO, Sep. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Dan Rees, Scotiabank's Group Head of Canadian Banking, will speak virtually at the Barclays 19th Annual Global Financial Services Conference on September 14, 2021. Mr. Rees' 40-minute fireside chat will start at approximately 12:00 p.m. EDT.

An audio broadcast will be available on Scotiabank's Investor Relations page at www.scotiabank.com .

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank is a leading bank in the Americas. Guided by our purpose: "for every future", we help our customers, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With a team of over 90,000 employees and assets of approximately $1.2 trillion (as at July 31, 2021), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on Twitter @ScotiabankViews.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For Investor Relations enquiries only: John McCartney, Investor Relations, 416-863-7579, [email protected]; For media inquiries only: Doug Johnson, Global Communications, [email protected], 647-298-4267

Related Links

www.scotiabank.ca

