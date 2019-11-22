Dan Plowman Team Has Been Recognized Among Canada's Top 50 Real Estate Teams by REP Magazine

Dan Plowman Team has been rated a top real estate team in Canada for another year in 2019

OSHAWA, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW/ -- Dan Plowman Team has been recognized for a second year as a top 50 real estate team in Canada for 2019 by REP (Real Estate Professional) magazine, which is published by Key Media International and dedicated to Canadian real estate agents, brokers, Realtors and sales representatives. The REP teams list highlights the top-performing real estate teams that have consistently met and exceeded their goals year after year, as well as recognizes strong leadership skills and successful team performance.

Dan Plowman Team has a commitment to world-class care in real estate. Dan Plowman said, "It's an honor to be recognized among the top real estate teams in Canada by REP Magazine. Our team has a real focus on customer service and the expertise we are able to provide for our clients. We aim to not only provide a world-class real estate experience but to help educate and guide our clients throughout the process."

Dan Plowman has been helping people achieve their real estate goals in the Durham Region for many years and has sold many homes year after year for more than two decades. Dan Plowman has achieved that success by developing and implementing the best systems, tools, and culture with their amazing team partners.

Kelly A. has said she was very pleased with their work. Recently Kelly noted that Dan Plowman Team "Helped me find exactly what I was looking for fast and were always eager to help … I'm more than pleased with my experience!"

For more information and properties from the Dan Plowman Team Realty currently available, visit DanPlowman.com.

About Dan Plowman Team Realty Inc., Brokerage

Dan Plowman Team Realty Inc., Brokerage is committed to leading the real estate industry in customer service for both home buyers and sellers. Sales representatives' expert knowledge and experience provides clients with the support they need throughout the buying and selling process. For more information, visit DanPlowman.com.

dan-plowman-and-rachel-plowman.jpg

Dan Plowman and Rachel Plowman Recognized As Canada's Top 100 Real Estate Teams

Dan Plowman and Rachel Plowman from Dan Plowman Team Realty Inc., Brokerage being recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Real Estate Teams by REP Magazine.

