Dan Plowman Has Listed a Beautiful Million Dollar Home in Kawartha Lakes

The two-story home at 62 Songbird Crescent sits on three-fourths of an acre lot and is a short walk to the lake.

KAWARTHA LAKES, Ontario, Jul 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- Dan Plowman, a real estate sales representative with Dan Plowman Team Realty Inc., Brokerage, has just listed 62 Songbird Crescent in the charming Janetville neighborhood of Kawartha Lakes. The detached two-story home has five bedrooms and four baths on a three-fourths acre level lot that allows for the possibility of a pool.

"The home is in a great neighborhood that is wonderful for families," says Plowman. "Janetville offers a retreat from the rest of Kawartha Lakes' fast-paced way of life. It's steps from the lake and offers walking and biking trails and a kilometer of shoreline park space that is excellent for spontaneous picnics and fun in the sun."

The home, which is situated in country living only an hour from Toronto, features a custom eat-in kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances, granite counters and a large island. The main floor also has a family room with modern linear fireplace, great office space, and laundry. There is concrete and hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings.

The second floor boasts a beautiful master suite with walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom with quartz counters, dual sinks, two-person jacuzzi tub, and extra-large rain shower. There is also a heated towel warmer and flooring. In addition, the second floor has four large bedrooms with walk-in closets and Jack and Jill bathrooms and a den leading to a balcony.

