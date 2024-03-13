TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Dan Fishbein, President, Sun Life U.S., will participate in a fireside chat at the National Bank Financial Markets 22nd Annual Financial Services Conference.

Date: March 27, 2024 Time: 9:45 a.m. ET

To access the live webcast, please visit: https://www.sunlife.com/en/investors/presentations-and-events/upcoming-events/

The webcast will be archived on Sun Life's website following the event.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of December 31, 2023, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.40 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Krista Wilson David Garg Director Senior Vice-President, Capital Corporate Communications Management and Investor Relations T. 226-751-2391 T. 416-408-8649 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.