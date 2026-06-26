Damion Ryan Sentenced in Fentanyl Case

WINNIPEG, MB, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, in the Court of King's Bench of Manitoba, Damion Ryan was sentenced to 23 years imprisonment for conspiracy to traffic in fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as a further 1.5 years imprisonment consecutive for instructing a person to commit offences for the benefit of a criminal organization, for a total sentence of 24.5 years.

On December 15, 2025, the Court found Mr. Ryan guilty of these crimes and found he was the key member of the conspiracy for his role directing a high‑level drug organization that could source significant quantities of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine from Vancouver to Winnipeg, along with handguns and protection to support a drug operation. Mr. Ryan directly trafficked kilograms of cocaine from Ontario to Winnipeg.

The Court found that the criminal organization, which Mr. Ryan headed, posed an enhanced threat to society by allowing Mr. Ryan and his co-conspirators to expand and thrive in the drug business, holding the promise of riches for its members and the capacity to protect its members and interests.

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Director of Public Prosecutions, George Dolhai said, "As a national prosecution service, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada is prioritizing complex drug prosecutions that address the high volumes of harmful substances trafficked into our communities. This sentence denounces organized criminality and specifically denounces directing minds, such as Mr. Ryan, who seek financial reward by preying on the vulnerable with no regard for the fatalities that ensue. Communities who are left devastated by those who traffic in fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine must not be merely counted as a cost of business. Mr. Ryan's conviction and sentence enhances public safety and deepens public confidence in the rule of law."

Quick Facts

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) prosecutes offences against all federal laws and acts, including offences under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

(CDSA). Drug prosecutions represent the largest portion of the PPSC's work with 68.22% of all offences prosecuted by the PPSC in 2025-2026 being related to CDSA.

In 2025-2026, the PPSC worked on 30,320 files related to drug trafficking, possession, manufacturing, and importation.

The PPSC worked on 2,436 drug files in the province of Manitoba in 2025-2026.

The PPSC is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest.

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SOURCE Public Prosecution Service Canada

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