Statement by George Dolhai on Supreme Court of Canada Decision on Edmonton (Police Service) v. McKee, 2026 SCC 24

OTTAWA, ON, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), George Dolhai, issued the following statement:

"The DPP welcomes the reaffirmation, by a unanimous Supreme Court of Canada decision, of the particular role of Crown Counsel within the criminal justice system.

The Court stated:

"The Crown is best positioned to make assessments about relevance because the constitutional disclosure duty rests with the Crown, its quasi-judicial mandate demands fair and principled decision-making, and its file-wide perspective enables a reviewable balancing of trial fairness and residual privacy interests."

The DPP noted that this is an onerous obligation, but one that Crown prosecutors have always been prepared to fulfill to the highest standard."

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

From: Public Prosecution Service of Canada

(Version française disponible)

SOURCE Public Prosecution Service Canada

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