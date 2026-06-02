Dallas Cowboys Partner with BTL to Advance Player Recovery, Strength, and Performance

EMSCULPT NEO® introduced as part of the team's athlete support program

DALLAS, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- BTL, a global leader in advanced medical technologies, announced a collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys to support player rehabilitation, recovery, strength, and performance.

As part of this initiative, the team has incorporated EMSCULPT NEO® into its athlete recovery and conditioning program, expanding resources to help maintain muscle function and physical readiness throughout the demands of a professional football season.

Modern football places significant stress on the body, with the game becoming faster, more explosive, and increasingly physical. Effective recovery and muscle conditioning are essential to sustaining performance and athlete longevity.

"Elite sports organizations understand that performance is built not only through training but also through how effectively athletes recover," said Nathan Lanham, Director of National Accounts at BTL Industries. "Our collaboration with the Dallas Cowboys reflects a shared commitment to advancing technologies that support strength, resilience, and long-term athlete health."

EMSCULPT NEO® combines radiofrequency (RF) heating with patented HIFEM® energy to stimulate powerful supramaximal muscle contractions. This technology engages deep muscle groups that are difficult to activate voluntarily while increasing circulation, helping enhance muscle activation, conditioning, and functional muscle re-education.

"The way we approach rehabilitation and recovery has always been of the upmost importance. It is critical to our entire team and part of today's competitive landscape," said Britt Brown, Dallas Cowboys Associate Athletic Trainer & Director of Rehabilitation. "EMSCULPT NEO stimulates and strengthens muscles in a completely different way. Teaming with BTL to bring this technology to our players now provides an impactful addition to how we support player health and performance."

BTL technologies are used by national sports federations, Olympic training organizations, and professional teams worldwide across multiple sports. By integrating EMSCULPT NEO®, the Dallas Cowboys join a growing number of elite organizations adopting advanced technologies to support performance and recovery.

BTL is recognized for its leadership in medical rehabilitation, wellness, and functional medicine, offering technologies that support strength, recovery, and quality of life.

Both organizations look forward to expanding this collaboration to further enhance player recovery, optimize performance, and support long-term athlete health.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical device innovation, providing advanced solutions across aesthetic medicine, dermatology, plastic surgery, rehabilitation, orthopaedics, joint and spine care, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With more than 200 patents and over 600 in-house engineers, BTL leverages science and technology to advance non-invasive and therapeutic medical treatments worldwide. Its product portfolio includes EMFACE®, EXION®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EXOMIND®, EMSELLA®, EMVITAL®, and others.

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SOURCE BTL