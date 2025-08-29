In the news release, BTL Industries Launches "BTL Cares" Firefighter Initiative to Support First Responders' Mental and Physical Wellness, issued 26-Aug-2025 by BTL over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made throughout the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

BTL Industries Launches "BTL Cares" Firefighter Initiative to Support First Responders' Mental and Physical Wellness

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- In a powerful show of appreciation for the individuals who run toward danger when the world calls, BTL Industries is proud to announce the launch of its latest BTL Cares initiative — a nationwide campaign to support the mental and physical health of firefighters.

Through partnerships with select clinics in high-risk wildfire regions, BTL will offer complimentary Exomind™ and Emsculpt Neo® treatments to firefighters. These cutting-edge technologies address two of the most critical wellness challenges facing first responders today: mental health and soft-tissue injury recovery.

"We believe that even the strongest deserve support," said John Ferris, VP of Marketing. "This is about showing up for those who show up for us every single day."

A Human Crisis Behind the Heroism

According to national data, up to 30% of firefighters experience behavioral health issues — often worsened by physical injury, lack of recovery time, and repeated trauma exposure. Yet, many remain reluctant to seek help.

BTL's Firefighter Initiative aims to change that by offering a science-rooted, stigma-free path to healing. With these non-invasive technologies, firefighters can receive treatments that support mental health and physical recovery — all without medication, surgery, or downtime.

Why Exomind and Emsculpt Neo?

Exomind, designed for the treatment of depression, employs patented ExoTMS™ technology to comfortably stimulate key areas of the brain involved in emotional regulation and mood related disorders.

Emsculpt Neo delivers high-intensity focused electromagnetic energy to strengthen muscles and accelerate post-surgical or post-injury rehabilitation while increasing range of motion and mobility.

Together, they form a comprehensive wellness option for first responders who give their all — often at great personal cost.

A National Call to Action

BTL invites medical providers, community leaders, and the media to join in amplifying the message: "Heroes Deserve Healing." Participating clinics will be recognized as Official BTL Cares Partners, complete with campaign materials and community engagement tools.

For more information on how to support or participate in the BTL Cares Firefighter Initiative, visit BodybyBTL.com

About BTL:

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical devices, providing innovative solutions in dermatology, plastic surgery, med spas, orthopedics, joint and spine care, rehabilitation, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With 200+ patents and over 500 in-house engineers, BTL leverages technology and science to advance medical treatments. Its product portfolio includes, EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EXION™, EXOMIND™, EMSELLA®, and others.

Media Contact:

Samantha Slaven-Bick

[email protected]

