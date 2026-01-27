BTL Reports Global Revenue Exceeding $850 Million and Signals Accelerating Growth in North America for 2026

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- BTL Industries recently concluded its North American Sales Meeting, bringing together more than 350 participants from across the United States and Canada. The meeting reflected a year of strong execution in the region and aligned the organization around priorities for 2026.

During the meeting, BTL confirmed that it has surpassed $850 million in global revenue, underpinned by robust and sustained growth in North America. Regional performance was driven by strong demand across wellness, longevity, and aesthetics, as well as mental health, functional therapy and rehabilitation, highlighting the breadth and maturity of BTL's established portfolio in the North American market.

To support this trajectory, BTL continues to expand its North American organization, selectively adding talent across commercial, clinical, and operational functions. This measured growth in headcount reflects rising market demand and supports continued expansion across core application areas.

As part of its 2026 initiatives, BTL announced that it has received regulatory clearance in Canada for its dry eye treatment solution, marking entry into ophthalmology as a new specialty segment within the North American market. In parallel, 2026 also marks the commercial launch of EMVITAL, a new functional laser platform powered by advanced TriHIL™ technology. EMVITAL is designed to deliver precise, hands-free, non-invasive tissue heating to support relief from muscle and joint discomfort and enhance functional comfort, and has also received Health Canada license for inflammation-related indications.

"Our results in North America reflect the strength of our core portfolio, disciplined execution, and our ability to scale effectively across multiple clinical segments," said David Chmel, CEO of BTL North America. "Looking ahead, our growth outlook for 2026 is anchored by continued innovation, expanding clinical adoption, and targeted investment in our people, alongside new regulatory clearances and the launch of EMVITAL."

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical device innovation, providing advanced solutions across aesthetic medicine, dermatology, plastic surgery, rehabilitation, orthopaedics, joint and spine care, dentistry, primary care, OB/GYN, and more. With more than 200 patents and over 600 in-house engineers, BTL leverages science and technology to advance non-invasive and therapeutic medical treatments worldwide. Its product portfolio includes EMFACE®, EXION®, EMSCULPT NEO®, EXOMIND®, EMSELLA®, EMVITAL®, and others.

