Dalfen Industrial Acquires Class A Industrial Asset near San Antonio

DALLAS, Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Dalfen Industrial has acquired Schertz Distribution Center at 17745 Lookout Rd in Schertz, TX, near San Antonio. This new Class A industrial property totals 187,288 sq ft with immediate access to I-35 and 10 minutes from San Antonio International Airport; additionally, it has an ideal location in an area of 1.3 million people within a 30-minute radius, with Downtown San Antonio only 20 minutes away. The building is over 70% leased to two major tenants, including TJ Maxx occupying approx. 90,000 sq ft and Forward Air leasing approx. 50,000 sq ft. "This acquisition is squarely within our strategy of focusing on infill in key markets," says company president and CIO Sean Dalfen, continuing "San Antonio has very strong fundamentals and we will be seeking to continue expanding our footprint in this market."

San Antonio has a diverse economy and is among the fastest-growing cities in the country. "With the robust demand for Class A warehouse and distribution space in the market, companies within logistics, e-commerce, and construction/manufacturing continue to seek out high-quality options," says Kevin Caille, Market Officer for Dalfen.

Dalfen Industrial is one of the nation's largest buyers of industrial real estate and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen Industrial currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

