DALA DECOR ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP AS OFFICIAL LUXURY FURNITURE SPONSOR OF THE OTTAWA SENATORS

"Dala Decor's commitment to quality craftsmanship and innovation aligns seamlessly with the spirit of the Ottawa Senators, and it is an honour to bring premium furnishings to the heart of the action at the Canadian Tire Centre," said Troy Duncan, President of Dala Decor. "Our team is beyond excited about this collaboration, and I must say, seeing our furniture around the rink is a real proud moment for our entire team."

In recent months, the Dala team has closely collaborated with the Senators organization to provide furniture and decor solutions that blend comfort and style, contributing significantly to the ambiance of the Senators' spaces. Additionally, the Dala Decor commercial division has diligently upgraded multiple areas within the Canadian Tire Centre, the home of the Senators, demonstrating a steadfast commitment to elevating aesthetics and functionality, ensuring a premium experience for players and fans alike.

"We are pleased to announce Dala Decor as the Official Luxury Furniture Sponsor of the Ottawa Senators," said Martin Ballard, Vice-President of Corporate Partnerships with the Ottawa Senators. "We have been working with the Dala team for all furniture-related needs. Their attention to detail, service and quality goods have made them a preferred partner for all our buildings and projects. We look forward to achieving great things together on and off the ice. We can't wait to continue sharing the benefits of this partnership."

Looking ahead, Dala Decor is dedicated to crafting an atmosphere that complements the Ottawa Senators' rich history and the excitement of their game-day experiences. Get ready for an exhilarating journey of inspired spaces created with an unwavering focus on excellence.

About Dala Decor: Specializing in residential, hospitality, commercial, and staging solutions, Dala Decor has become synonymous with premium living spaces. The brand stands out for its meticulously curated furniture and home decor collection, thoughtfully designed to enhance any environment. Dala Decor also provides professional interior decorating services to transform spaces with expertise. Notably, the brand excels in crafting custom furniture, ensuring a unique and personalized touch for each piece. With a commitment to beauty, functionality, and individuality, Dala Decor remains the go-to destination for those seeking timeless furnishings and decor. For more information, visit www.daladecor.com .

About the Ottawa Senators: One of seven NHL franchises based in Canada, the Ottawa Senators returned to the league in 1992 following a 58-year absence. Ottawa won 11 Stanley Cups during its original reign from 1903 to 1934. The modern-day Senators have captured four titles in the Northeast Division and a Presidents' Trophy in 2002-03. Since 1992, the Senators together with its foundation, alumni, partners, and fans have now contributed more than $100 million to community initiatives in the National Capital Region. For more information, visit www.ottawasenators.com .

