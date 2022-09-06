Daizee Partners with COKO for Sustainable e-Commerce Shopping Impact

A New Collaboration the Amplifies Climate Friendly e-Commerce Shopping, ESG Performance and Measurement

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Daizee Wellness Corp. ("Daizee") announced today that it has entered into a software application partnership with COKO-Projects UG of Hamburg, Germany. Daizee's commitment to environmental sustainability is a core business value. Daizee's products are designed to lower environmental impact. The integration of COKO's sustainability app into the e-Commerce infrastructure of Daizee's portfolio of patented brands will further enhance the Company's impact and enable the Company to make a meaningful contribution to mitigating climate change alongside its customers.

The addition of COKO to Daizee's software infrastructure capabilities will enhance the capacity for real time sustainability contributions and reporting, which will result in more precise ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) accountability on an ongoing basis.

According to a recent report by PwC Canada, stakeholders of the top 150 public companies "want to know what non-financial items are critical to a company's success, but only 41% of companies have ESG reports showing how sustainability is a fundamental part of their core strategy." A further "73% of global investors say it's important that ESG-related metrics are independently assured, however only 20% of Canadian organizations have some type of assurance over their ESG information."

Matthew Keddy, CEO of Daizee Wellness Corp. commented: "We are at an inflection point where consumers, shareholders, supply chain partners and our employees all want to participate in a market driven approach to actively mitigating climate change." "The partnership with COKO gives Daizee the added capabilities to implement both an immediate measure to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, and to grow together and make an impact at scale and provide third-party reporting our ESG results. What is most compelling about COKO's technology is that it enables us to monitor, measure and confirm the impact of our commitment in real time."

According to the January PwC report '2022 Canadian ESG reporting insights' it notes:

Nearly 80% of respondents said ESG was an important factor when making investment decisions.







Employees, lenders, customers, regulators, and other stakeholders are also using ESG information to inform their decisions. And yet, more than half (59%) of the Canadian organizations reviewed are not including sustainability-related information in their annual report beyond a dedicated corporate social responsibility section.







Only half (51%) of the top companies provide short-, medium- and/or long-term timelines for their ESG targets.







Although in Canada , ESG disclosures are currently voluntary, there are already signs and trends indicating changes on the horizon, like the Canadian Securities Administrators' proposed climate-related disclosure requirements.

In 2021, the Wall Street Journal reported on a similar Deloitte survey of 10,000 respondents that noted, "as the world enters an age of growing activism, the research shows that consumers expect businesses to step up, especially when it comes to issues of climate change and the environment." It went on to state that in rising to the occasion to both address and act together on climate that in identifying and responding to such shifts, "C-suite leaders can make their organizations more resilient to risk. What's more, executives can build consumer loyalty and drive revenue growth by aligning their actions to stakeholder values."

About Daizee Wellness Corp.

Daizee Wellness Corp. is an e-Commerce company with a portfolio of patented family wellness brands in the childcare and laundry care markets. The Company makes products from a combination of sustainable materials; including a patented two-piece disposable Hybrid Diaper that is compostable, a baby swim diaper made from recycled polyester, and a fully recyclable high-grade patented laundry care system. Daizee's portfolio of quality brands was developed to deliver a meaningful impact to our customers for achieving wellness in both their homes and the environment. Daizee is active in delivering concise Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting to all stakeholders. To learn more, please visit www.daizeewellness.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction and future developments and the business and operations of the "Resulting Issuer" after the Proposed Transaction are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Corporation and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction will be as anticipated by management and future developments and the business and operations of the "Resulting Issuer" after the Proposed Transaction will be as anticipated by management. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, that the terms and conditions of the Proposed Transaction will not be as anticipated by management or will not close at all; the terms and conditions of the Proposed Financing will not be as anticipated by management or will not close at all; and future developments and the business and operations of the "Resulting Issuer" after the Proposed Transaction will not be as anticipated by management. Although management of the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Daizee Wellness Corp.

For further information: Matthew Keddy, CEO, 647-237-7744