Daizee Baby Completes Acquisition of DelicaWash

Creates Powerful e-Commerce Platform of Patented, Innovative and High Demand Consumer Packaged Goods

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Daizee Baby Corp. ("Daizee Baby") announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Delica Wash. This acquisition positions Daizee Baby as a competitive e-Commerce and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with greater scale and revenue diversity, and a commitment to delivering quality products.

Delica Wash is a U.S. and Canadian patented rigid mesh laundry solution to allow for hand wash only baby care, athleisure, and delicate clothing items to be used in home washers and dryers. The global Laundry Care market size is projected to reach $86 billion U.S. dollars by 2026, from $66 billion U.S. dollars in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2026, according to 360 Research Reports.

The combined company features brands for moms and babies that are innovative and durable and that together create a powerful platform for partners, retailers, and consumers. This portfolio, combined with enhanced financial flexibility, better positions the company to pursue current and future e-Commerce growth initiatives. In addition, as a result of this transaction, the company is expected to realize meaningful tax efficiencies and cost synergies.

Matthew Keddy, CEO of Daizee Baby said: "We are pleased to complete this transaction, creating a stronger, more diversified company with both strategic and financial benefits. We look forward to utilizing our collective portfolio of complementary assets to drive new opportunities for customers and partners, as well as long-term value for shareholders."

In addition to adeptly serving the baby care market, the Delica Wash brand is also well positioned to address the damage every day washing and drying does to women's lingerie. In 2020, the global lingerie retail market was valued at approximately $42 billion U.S. dollars and it was forecast to reach a value of $78.66 billion U.S. dollars in 2027, according to Statistica.

About Daizee Baby Corp.

Daizee Baby Corp. is the maker of the patented Hybrid Diaper product line that is produced in Canada with compostable plant-based components that provide an excellent softness and environmental profile that helps reduce garbage levels. Daizee Baby is building a baby portfolio of quality brands that deliver a meaningful impact to our customers. Daizee Baby intends to work with a network of retailer partners and their online and instore sales channels to grow unit sales in North America and the UK while helping to reduce carbon emissions. To learn more, please visit www.daizeebaby.com.

