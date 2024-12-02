Daiya Spices Up Pizza Night with the Launch of New Diavola Pizza in Canada

The first spicy dairy and gluten-free pizza hits shelves this November

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- Ready to spice up pizza night? Daiya, the brand that cracked the code on dairy-free cheese, is excited to announce the launch of its new Diavola pizza, available exclusively in Canada. This launch marks a first to market for dairy and gluten-free spicy pizzas and is crafted for those who crave bold flavors and a fiery kick.

Daiya's new Diavola pizza available exclusively in Canada

Inspired by the traditional Diavola pizza – which translates to "of the devil" in Italian – Daiya's version combines plant-based salami-flavored slices, red jalapeños, red onions, chili flakes, and Daiya's dairy-free Mozzarella made with the proprietary Daiya Oat Cream™ blend, all atop a light crispy gluten-free crust.

Meeting the Growing Demand for Bold Flavors

With spicy food continuing to grow in popularity – 84% of consumers enjoy spicy dishes, and 1 in 3 are eager to try new levels of heat – Daiya's Diavola pizza meets this demand while offering the dairy and gluten free quality the brand is known for. Canadians are increasingly seeking at-home dining experiences that feel like a restaurant indulgence, and Daiya's Diavola pizza brings both the taste and novelty to elevate pizza night.

"Our new Diavola pizza is all about breaking through taste skepticism in plant-based eating," shared John Kelly, Chief Marketing Officer at Daiya. "We're proud to offer a pizza that brings bold, satisfying flavors to even the most discerning pizza lovers. With a rich, melty dairy-free Mozzarella and an improved gluten-free crust, Diavola is a delicious answer to the call for more exciting, dairy and gluten-free choices that don't compromise on quality or taste."

A Breakthrough Moment for Daiya's Pizza Line

The Diavola pizza is part of Daiya's enhanced pizza line, produced entirely in-house at the new, state-of-the-art facility in British Columbia. Following Daiya's multi-million-dollar investment in this facility, the brand has gained complete control over the quality and consistency of every component, from the gluten-free crust to the Daiya Oat Cream™ blend Mozzarella. This line also features fan favorites like Meatless Pepperoni and Supreme pizzas, each designed to make plant-based eating indulgent and accessible.

The new Diavola pizza will be available at major Canadian retailers, including Loblaws, Whole Foods, Metro, and Save on Foods, with a retail price ranging from $9.99 to $12.99.

For more information about Daiya's products and the new Diavola pizza, visit www.daiyafoods.com.

