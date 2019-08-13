Daisy's Lisa Kinsella Receives Influential Businesswoman Award

Lisa Kinsella named AI's PR Business Leader of the Year 2019 - Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Daisy Consulting Group congratulates Lisa Kinsella for being named as Acquisition International's PR Business Leader of the Year 2019 – Canada.

As an outspoken feminist who is known for her political advocacy skills, Lisa is a strong voice for women, social justice and equality.

"All of us at Daisy are so proud of Lisa," said Warren Kinsella, President of Daisy Consulting Group, "her passion and talent have made her a highly effective leader. Her work with Indigenous peoples, particularly Indigenous women, has been exemplary. Her many achievements include successfully advocating for millions of dollars in funding for sorely needed infrastructure and services for First Nations across the country. She is well-known in Ottawa as a formidable lobbyist and public relations consultant."

Acquisition International (AI) is a monthly magazine distributed by AI Global Media Ltd, a publishing house that focuses on corporate finance news and reporting.

AI's Influential Businesswoman Awards were founded in 2015 to promote women in leadership, based on the idea that gender equality is the only solution for a sustainable global economy.

In addition to her work at Daisy Consulting Group, Lisa is a regular television and radio contributor on Bell Media.

SOURCE Daisy Consulting Group

For further information: Zack Babins, zack@daisygroup.ca, 416-642-3100 x225

