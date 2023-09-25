DairyTruth.ca Launches #DairyFreeToronto 4-week Transit Shelter Campaign to Foster Dairy Education and Sustainable Choices

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2023 /CNW/ - DairyTruth.ca, – a prominent Canadian organization committed to enlightening consumers about the adverse ramifications of dairy production on animals, the environment, and human health,-- is excited to announce the commencement of its #DairyFreeToronto campaign.

Our transit shelter poster is displayed across 72 faces throughout the city of Toronto. (CNW Group/The Truth Organization)

Starting September 11th, 2023, this comprehensive campaign utilizes strategically placed transit shelter posters throughout the city, synergized with a dynamic social media initiative, all designed to raise awareness and to steer audiences toward our educational platform. The central message of this impactful campaign is succinctly captured in the phrase: "Choose Compassion, Choose Plant-Based."

Our visually striking posters have been strategically positioned in close proximity to key consumer touchpoints, primarily grocery stores, where individuals can make immediate choices that align with the campaign's ethos. In addition, dedicated volunteers will be actively engaging with consumers, distributing campaign materials that encourage them to explore the diverse and delectable world of plant-based alternatives, ranging from milks to cheeses, ice creams, and yogurts.

DairyTruth.ca is committed to fostering informed consumer choices and promoting sustainability. The #DairyFreeToronto campaign represents a significant step toward achieving these objectives, harnessing the power of education and outreach, to drive positive change in our communities.

Join us in making a compassionate choice for our planet, our health, and all sentient beings. For more information, please visit our website at www.DairyTruth.ca.

SOURCE The Truth Organization

For further information: Dr. Krista Hiddema, Media Relations, The Truth Organization, Email: [email protected], Website: www.DairyTruth.ca, Phone: 416-666-3093