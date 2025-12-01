DAIRY FARMERS OF ONTARIO BRINGS HOLIDAY MAGIC TO CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS WITH ANNUAL HOLIDAY DONATION AND HEARTWARMING MILK AND COOKIES POP-UP

For the seventh consecutive year, Dairy Farmers of Ontario donates $500,000 to SickKids and other Ontario children's hospitals through their Milk & Cookies holiday campaign

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - This season, in the spirit of spreading holiday magic and supporting our communities, Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) will make a donation of $500,000 to The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and other Ontario children's hospitals in Hamilton (McMaster Children's Hospitals), London (Children's Hospital) and Ottawa (CHEO). Since 2019, DFO's cumulative donation of $3.6M supports the highest-priority needs across the hospitals and initiatives for patients and families spending the holidays in Ontario children's hospitals.

Holiday Magic Starts with Milk (CNW Group/Dairy Farmers of Ontario)

Beyond the donation and inspired by the tradition of milk & cookies for Santa, Dairy Farmers of Ontario is inviting Ontarians to rally around patients in Ontario children's hospitals. The ritual of leaving out milk and cookies for Santa on Christmas Eve sparks holiday magic and joy. However, for children spending the holidays in hospitals, they worry that Santa won't know where to find them. So, to let these kids know we are all thinking of them, DFO's annual Milk & Cookies campaign offers a platform for everybody to join in to help ensure these children feel holiday magic and care, no matter where they are. DFO has created a new Magic Milk Glass - a special glass that magically reveals a message for Santa, ensuring he includes Ontario children's hospitals in his Christmas Eve journey with the magic of Milk. Ontarians are invited to show their support from November 27 - December 14 by leaving a holiday message of encouragement @ontariodairy's Magic Milk Glass post on Instagram or Facebook. Participants will also have the chance to win a Magic Milk Glass of their own.

In addition to the Magic Milk Glass initiative on social channels, Ontarians are invited to take part in spreading holiday magic by visiting DFO's Magic Milk Truck. The truck will first make a special stop at SickKids and then continue to The Well in Toronto on December 12th from 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and CF Shops at Don Mills on December 13th from 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM where visitors can enjoy complimentary milk and cookies, festive activities and meaningful ways to show support for kids and families spending the holidays in Ontario children's hospitals.

"Dairy Farmers of Ontario is committed to nourishing Ontario communities and showing children and their families spending the holidays in the hospital that we care," says Cheryl Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Dairy Farmers of Ontario. "We are inviting Ontarians to join us in spreading holiday magic, helping ensure these kids feel holiday magic and joy, no matter where they are."

"We're so grateful for longstanding partners like Dairy Farmers of Ontario, who share our deep commitment to supporting families when they need it the most," says Jennifer Bernard, President and CEO, SickKids Foundation. "Since this partnership began, DFO has engaged community members through initiatives like their Milk & Cookies campaign, which brings the magic of the holidays to staff and patient families at SickKids and Ontario's Children's hospitals. We can't thank this incredibly generous group enough for believing in our mission and enabling SickKids to continue to provide the highest quality care for some of Canada's most medically complex patients."

Through engagement in DFO's Magic Milk Glass social post @ontariodairy or by visiting the Magic Milk Truck, Ontarians can share holiday messages of support that will be shared with kids and families spending the holidays in children's hospitals, and have the opportunity to receive a special Magic Milk Glass of their own.

For more information about Dairy Farmers of Ontario's Milk & Cookies campaign and commitment to supporting Ontario children's hospitals, visit www.milk.org and @ontariodairy .

About Dairy Farmers of Ontario

Dairy Farmers of Ontario (DFO) is the marketing board for the largest sector of Ontario agriculture. Our mission is to provide leadership and excellence in the production and marketing of Canadian milk for a dynamic, profitable growing dairy industry. Ontario's more than 3,100 dairy farmers, their families and employees are proud to produce high-quality milk for Canadians. For more information, visit www.milk.org .

About SickKids Foundation

SickKids Foundation raises funds on behalf of The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and has raised more than $3 billion since 1972. Thanks to the generosity of the community, it is the largest charitable funder of child health care, research and learning in Canada. This incredible philanthropy has helped fuel advancements in paediatric health and contributed to SickKids' Newsweek ranking as the top specialized paediatric hospital in the world. In 2025, the Foundation joins the Hospital in celebrating 150 Years Strong. Join us at SickKidsFoundation.com .

