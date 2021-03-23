Dairy Farmers of Manitoba Launches #LoveLocalEatLocal Campaign in Support of Local Restaurants

#LoveLocalEatLocal offers free advertising for locally owned restaurants across the province who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

WINNIPEG, MB, March 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Dairy Farmers of Manitoba (DFM) is helping to support local restaurants that have been affected by COVID-19. DFM wants to show support for restaurants across the province who, like dairy farms, are locally owned, small businesses that proudly help shape the communities they serve.

It is no secret the pandemic has hit the restaurant industry hard. The #LoveLocalEatLocal campaign sets out to make a difference by helping local restaurants affected by COVID-19 advertise their businesses, and not only increase orders, but build relationships for loyal, long-term customers who will continue to help their local Manitoba communities thrive.

"Now more than ever, it's important that we come together to support each other," said David Wiens, Chair at Dairy Farmers of Manitoba. "Just like Manitoba dairy farms, local restaurants are proudly owned and operated small businesses. We are proud to support local Manitoba restaurants that are so important to our communities."

In market across Manitoba until the end of June, #LoveLocalEatLocal features a variety of creative assets across transit shelters, billboards, radio, social and digital platforms, including a contest to encourage Manitobans to show their love for local restaurants, by taking out or dining in where local public health guidelines allow. Run exclusively by key influencers across Instagram, the contest gives followers a chance to win a gift card to one of the participating #LoveLocalEatLocal restaurants.

The campaign was concepted and executed by Toronto-based Humanity agency. The T1 Agency, Dairy Farmer of Manitoba's digital AOR, oversees digital and social media planning and execution.



