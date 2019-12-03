Dairy Farmers of Canada shows a side of Santa rarely seen in a new campaign for holiday 2019

'Santa Surprise' launches early December; connects timeless holiday traditions with milk

OTTAWA, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - To celebrate the holidays, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) has launched Santa Surprise, a sentimental campaign that connects the quality and care of Canadian milk with the magic of the Christmas season.

The multimedia campaign centres around celebrating the central role milk plays in many Canadian Christmas traditions: the glass of milk left out for Santa on Christmas Eve.

Children of all ages associate Santa with his drink of choice on Christmas night: a glass of milk – and Dairy Farmers of Canada is bringing that to life this holiday season. The campaign aims to show consumers that when they choose products marked with the blue cow logo, they know the milk they're pouring for Santa is produced with quality and care from Canadian Dairy Farmers.

Presented in video form, the campaign shows real, emotional reactions of children experiencing the moment when Santa comes to visit and captures the wonder and excitement that they feel in catching him in the act. The result is an emotional moment when the children see Santa in action and drinking milk for the first time.

"Leaving milk out for Santa is such a timeless tradition that naturally connects Christmas to dairy," explains Pamela Nalewajek, Vice President, Marketing. "In showing this moment with Santa, we're linking the tradition of a glass of milk for Santa with our producers' traditions of providing high-quality dairy to Canadian families all year long."

The campaign breaks on December 2nd with television and digital placements across Canada. Media is focused on channels that consumers rely on for holiday content at this festive time of year to reach families of all ages from coast-to-coast. Campaign placements will include social media, online video, television, cinema and digital platforms and will run until December 29th.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADA

Dairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers.

