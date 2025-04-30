DailyPay Announces International Expansion into Canada

Hotel Equities, Sekure Payments Experts, Bamford Produce, Kids & Company, and HGS Among DailyPay's First Clients Based in Canada

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 /CNW/ -- DailyPay , a worktech company and leading provider of On-Demand Pay, continues its global expansion. Launching in May 2025, its innovative platform will be available to new and existing clients with operations in Canada.

This marks the company's second international expansion, recently announcing its first-ever international expansion to the United Kingdom in September 2024.

"Expanding into Canada is a major step in our mission to better serve our multinational clients and partners and to provide On-Demand Pay to everyone, everywhere. By bringing our worktech solution to the Canadian market, we empower employees with greater financial control while helping businesses enhance retention, productivity, and employee satisfaction," said Josh Durodola, Vice President of International at DailyPay. "As we continue to innovate and expand globally, we remain dedicated to serving the needs of daily workers to optimize their daily time, maximize their pay and create opportunities for financial savings and growth."

DailyPay's On-Demand Pay solution has been proven to help workers in the U.S. pay fewer late fees on their bills and incur less credit card interest charges. This can be extremely valuable to Canada's workforce where the majority (56%) are considered living paycheck-to-paycheck.

DailyPay partners with leading employers across various industries, including Fortune 500 companies and small businesses. Some of DailyPay's first clients in Canada include Hotel Equities, Sekure Payments Experts, Bamford Produce, Kids & Company, and HGS. These partners recognize the value of DailyPay in supporting employee financial wellness and retention.

"At Hotel Equities, we are committed to supporting the well-being of our team members in every way possible," said Raj Chollangi, Regional Director of Operations at Hotel Equities. "Providing access to DailyPay aligns with our goal to empower our associates by giving them greater flexibility and control over their earnings, ultimately helping them achieve financial stability and peace of mind."

"At Sekure, our people are at the heart of everything we do. Partnering with DailyPay allows us to provide our employees with greater financial flexibility, reducing financial stress and improving overall well-being," said Katie Chiarelli, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sekure Payment Experts. "We are committed to enhancing our employee experience, and offering On-Demand Pay is an important step in ensuring they feel valued, supported, and empowered in their financial journey."

Research from Arizent commissioned by DailyPay shows that employees with DailyPay in the U.S. are more productive, more engaged, and stay longer on the job. The data also indicates that over 9 in 10 (93%) of U.S. employers surveyed say DailyPay provides a valuable addition to their suite of benefits with 89% of U.S. employers surveyed saying they would recommend DailyPay to peers in the industry.

