Daily Migration: Large-Scale Mural Transforms Wilson Station

Canadian-Chilean artist Shalak Attack's new mural visually echoes the stories of migration shared by community members during multidisciplinary arts workshops facilitated over the last year. "It is a theme close to my heart as migration has impacted my life story in so many ways, and it has been incredible to share the stories of and connect with so many others who also experience the lifelong questions of identity and belonging!" shared Shalak.

STEPS' Executive Director Alexis Kane Speer says that "as Canada's leading public arts organization, we have a responsibility to push for increased representation in public spaces. This project reflects STEPS commitment to cultivating paid opportunities for equity-deserving artists and shared cultural experiences for Canadians."

Artist mentee Edan Maxam shared, "Shalak introduced me to murals 7 years ago and to be able to work alongside her feels like a full circle in my mural-marking journey, particularly as the production team was all women of colour." Meanwhile, mentee Kseniya Tsoy reflects that "as a recent immigrant to Canada, the theme of migration speaks to me. I love culturally-inspired public art and I think representation in the arts matter."

"Public art is a cultural bridge between our diverse communities, and the Year of Public Art is an opportune time to showcase local talent, tell unique stories and transform our public spaces," shares James Pasternak, Ward 6 - York Centre, a supporter of the project alongside the City of Toronto's StreetARToronto program, the Province of Ontario and Toronto Transit Commission.

