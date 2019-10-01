Daily Commercial News modernizes CSP submission in step with Construction Act changes

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ -- ConstructConnect Canada, Inc., a leading provider of pre-construction software and information, today announced the modernization of the submission process for Certificates of Substantial Performance (CSPs) in its Daily Commercial News (DCN) publication. Advertisers can now submit CSPs and other certificates and notices under the Construction Act using the DCN's online forms, providing significant benefits to all industry stakeholders involved.

The new online submission option features built-in content validation of required form fields, allowing the DCN to process the ads faster, while maintaining its unmatched quality assurance standard. These gained efficiencies will result in quicker time-to-publication, within as little as two business days, as opposed to three days via traditional email and fax options.

"We recognize that prompt payment has become a major priority in the Ontario construction industry, evidenced by the introduction of the amendments to the Construction Act, and we at the DCN want to do our part to expedite the payment process," said Mark Casaletto, ConstructConnect Canada president. "If we can publish the industry's CSPs a day faster, then everybody in the payment chain can get their holdbacks released sooner and save on interest or opportunity cost of funds through better cash flow. We know that CSP advertisers are often in a time-crunch to publish their certificates and notices, and we want to help them in any way we can to fulfill their statutory obligations and complete their paperwork faster."

To that end, advertisers who publish CSPs in the DCN will now receive their Proof of Publication by email immediately upon publishing instead of having to wait for a mailed copy. The enhanced online experience also allows any interested party to register for free CSP email alerts, providing convenient access to all certificates and notices published by the DCN every weekday morning on any device.

"For several decades the DCN has been Ontario's authoritative source of CSPs and other legal notices. We feel a responsibility to evolve our reliable service as the industry evolves too," said Vince Versace, DCN's national managing editor. "We have designed the new online experience with both the advertiser and the audience in mind, and we will continue to develop new features that serve them better as part of our ongoing commitment to Construction Act compliance and enhanced user experience through digital innovation."

About Daily Commercial News

Since 1927, the Daily Commercial News (DCN) has been the authoritative voice of Eastern Canada's construction industry, and the leading provider of industry news and project information. The DCN provides readers with essential construction and economic news and thought leadership, solicitations and tender ads, certificates and notices under the Construction Lien Act and project information in pre-bid, tender, bid result and start stages. The DCN is published Monday through Friday and is accessible in print or on-the-go from a desktop or mobile device.

About ConstructConnect

ConstructConnect provides preconstruction solutions for the non-residential market in the US and Canada offering the most robust project information, powering the largest network of users, and providing leading takeoff and estimating software. We connect the entire construction industry – general contractors, subcontractors, building product manufacturers, designers, architects, and project owners – as ConstructConnect is the one place where people connect and confidently evaluate, choose, and prepare projects before they build. ConstructConnect is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies.

For further information: Miranda Brown, (281) 297-9009, miranda.brown@constructconnect.com, https://canada.constructconnect.com

