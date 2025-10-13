Dahua Technology Earns Silver Medal from EcoVadis for Sustainability Performance

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, has been awarded the prestigious Silver Medal by EcoVadis, a global leader in business sustainability assessments. This recognition places Dahua among the top 15% of companies assessed globally, reflecting the company's continuous progress in advancing environmental, social, and ethical practices across its operations.

EcoVadis is one of the world's most trusted providers of business sustainability ratings. It evaluates more than 130,000 companies worldwide across 21 sustainability criteria into four core themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. The evaluation is based on international sustainability standards, including the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards, and ISO 26000.

"Our journey toward sustainability is continuous and deeply embedded in everything we do," said Mr. Xu Zhicheng, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Compliance Management Office at Dahua. "Achieving the EcoVadis Silver Medal is a testament to the collective efforts of our teams worldwide. It aligns with our mission of 'Enabling a smarter society and better living', creating lasting value for our communities, stakeholders, and the environment."

As part of its ongoing commitment to transparency, responsible business practices, and continuous ESG improvement, Dahua has been establishing a robust sustainability performance and governance framework. In recent years, the company has obtained multiple internationally recognized certifications, including ISO 37301:2021 (Compliance Management System Certification), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management), ISO 45001 (Occupational Health and Safety), ISO 27001 (Information Security) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management). In addition to its EcoVadis recognition, Dahua also became a member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2023, further demonstrating its dedication to responsible and sustainable business practices.

Over the years, Dahua has taken significant steps to reduce its environmental footprint and promote responsible innovation. The company continues to enhance energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and develop eco-friendly products that contribute to a smarter and greener society. At the same time, Dahua upholds fair labor standards, fosters an inclusive workplace, and collaborates closely with partners and suppliers to promote sustainable development throughout the value chain.

Looking ahead, Dahua remains steadfast in driving sustainability through innovation -- fostering a smarter, safer, and more sustainable world through responsible technology and collaborative ecosystems.

For more information about Dahua's sustainability initiatives, please visit: dahuasecurity.com.

SOURCE Dahua Technology

[email protected]