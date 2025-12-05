Dahua Technology Celebrates Pro Challenge 2025 to Deepen Global Installer Ecosystem Collaboration

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider, recently welcomed outstanding installer partners from around the world to its headquarters for the Dahua Pro Challenge 2025 celebration. The event connects a global community of skilled professionals to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strengthened partnerships within the installer ecosystem.

Themed "BUILD IT. SHOW IT. WIN IT.", the 2025 campaign builds on the success of last year's inaugural initiative. It aims to encourage participants to showcase creative installations and practical applications of Dahua solutions, further enhancing global professional exchange and ecosystem growth.

Opening the event, Mr. Fu Liquan, Chairman and President of Dahua Technology, expressed appreciation for the long-standing trust and collaboration of installer partners worldwide. He emphasized that as digital transformation advances, ecosystem installers play a critical role as the final link that brings AIoT technologies into everyday scenarios. Mr. Fu reaffirmed Dahua's commitment to joint contribution, win-win cooperation and shared benefits, highlighting ongoing investment in ecosystem development to foster a collaborative environment that drives both customer value and partner growth.



The multi-day program offered an immersive technical experience, combining hands-on workshops, scenario-based demonstrations, and in-depth discussions with Dahua's product and engineering teams. Participants explored intelligent video systems, smart building solutions, and integrated AIoT applications, gaining practical insights into deployment strategies, operational optimization, and emerging technology trends. These engagements allowed installer partners to deepen their understanding of Dahua's solutions while sharing expertise, fostering a mutually reinforcing exchange.

Guided tours of Dahua's digital intelligence showroom and manufacturing facilities provided attendees with a behind-the-scenes look at product development, assembly workflows, and global supply capabilities. These tours highlighted the reliability, scalability, and engineering rigor behind Dahua's solution portfolio, reinforcing partner confidence in delivering high-performance systems across varying market demands.



Installer representatives also shared their impressions of the event. A partner from the Middle East noted, "This visit deepened our understanding of Dahua's AI-powered capabilities and how they translate into real customer value." A representative from the UK added, "Connecting with peers from different regions inspires us to deliver more integrated and future-ready solutions for our clients."

Beyond technical learning, cultural activities – including a West Lake tour and an immersive Songcheng experience – strengthened interpersonal connections and built a sense of community among participants from different regions. The event concluded with a gala honoring the Golden Pro partners who demonstrated excellence, creativity, and significant contributions to Dahua's global installer ecosystem.



By combining technology immersion, operational knowledge-sharing, and global networking, Dahua reinforced its role as both an AIoT innovator and a driver of ecosystem collaboration. The Pro Challenge once again demonstrated how Dahua empowers installers worldwide to deliver smarter, more efficient, and value-driven solutions, advancing intelligent, connected, and sustainable communities.

Looking ahead, Dahua will continue to expand its installer ecosystem and enhance partner enablement programs, promoting cross-regional collaboration and co-creation to drive the next generation of AIoT innovation, while advancing its mission of enabling a smarter society and better living.

