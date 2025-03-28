DAHON Unveils its Latest 2025 lineup at Taipei Cycle Show, Pushing the Boundary of Cycling Innovation

TAIPEI, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The highly anticipated Taipei Cycle Show (TCS) 2025 kicked off at Nangang Exhibition Center Halls 1 & 2. DAHON, global folding leader, unveiled its current lineup of bicycles designed with its latest D-VELO technology suite, patented components, and innovative accessories, drawing keen interests from industry leaders and cycling enthusiasts.

Strategic Partnership formed with Shengyang Bicycles

Dr. David Hon (left) and Josh chang (right) sign a strategic partnership agreement DAHON Vélodon A4 won the TCS 2025 Innovation Design Award

DAHON and Shengyang Bicycles (SYB) signed a strategic partnership on the show's first day. This collaboration aims to bring DAHON's high-quality bicycles to Taiwanese consumers, expanding DAHON's presence in the market.

Dr. David Hon, DAHON's Founder, and Josh Chang, SYB's CEO, officiated the ceremony, joined by cycling industry guests.

DAHON's Vélodon A4, the first aluminum road bike with D-VELO technology, won the TCS 2025 Innovation Design Award. Chosen from 150+ global entries, it features a unique triangular eagle-shaped frame with Soaring Seat Stay and Dual Curved Cone, offering 37.9% greater stiffness than standard aluminum road bikes. Its low-step top tube accommodates riders of various heights, enhancing accessibility.

D-VELO Technology Suite making Breakthrough

DAHON showcased its groundbreaking D-VELO technology suite, enhancing frame design for superior speed across its folding and road bike lineup. Featured models include:

Vélodon C8 Di2 – A high-performance carbon road bicycle, featuring an aero-position frame, Soaring Triangle Frame and wind-cutting tube design, delivering exceptional speed and stability.

Télodon C8 AXS – A folding carbon road bicycle, integrating DAHON's DELTECH, Super Down Tube and Falcon Carbon Fiber Frame for superior rigidity and power transfer.

K-Feather – An ultra-light e-bicycle weighing just 12kg, providing a seamless blend of portability and power with a 40km assisted range.

Innovative Patented Components & Interactive Experiences

DAHON also showcased its Sharing 360 Program, including patented techs such as Single-piece Handlepost, DELTECH, and Safety Disc Brake, drawing interest from global manufacturers. Visitors actively engaged in test ride sessions, and the Folding Bicycle Challenge, experiencing firsthand the performance benefits of DAHON's latest innovations.

Join DAHON at Taipei Cycle 2025

With over four decades of dedication to cycling innovation, DAHON remains steadfast in its commitment to delivery outstanding quality and performance in its products. Experience the future of cycling at Booth M0511, 4F, Hall 1, and discover how DAHON's 'D-VELO' Technology is shaping the next generation of bicycles.

For more information, please email [email protected]

SOURCE DAHON