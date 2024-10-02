Dads Go Wild Returns for 2024 with Focus on Mental Health, Fatherhood, and Community

This year's event promises deeper conversations and even stronger bonds as more dads join the movement, bringing their unique perspectives and challenges to the table. The Dads Go Wild event is a place where fathers who create content, manage careers, and raise families can talk openly about the ups and downs of Dadlife, all while surrounded by nature and camaraderie.

The 2024 event is proud to announce support from Viking Wood Splitters , a Canadian-made brand known for its handcrafted wood-splitting swords. These high-quality, durable tools make wood chopping a satisfying experience, and attendees will get an exclusive chance to test them out. A limited number of Viking Wood Splitters are available for sale right now, adding an extra thrill to the weekend.

Additionally, participants can look forward to enjoying some of Canada's finest beer, courtesy of Steam Whistle Pilsner . This premium, all-natural pilsner is the perfect companion for a weekend of bonding and campfire stories. The coffee-loving Dads will be energized by No Normal Coffee (coffee in a tube!), a brand specializing in bold, sustainably sourced blends that wake you up with flavor and purpose. Their unique approach to roasting ensures that every cup is a little bit out of the ordinary—just like the dads who attend this event.

The Dads: A Brotherhood of Support and Understanding

At the heart of Dads Go Wild are the men who make it all happen. Each dad brings his own story and expertise, creating a rich environment of learning, reflection, and support. These dads are not just content creators; they're committed fathers who understand the pressures of balancing family life with the demands of the digital world. This event allows them to step away from their active and involved parenting roles and into a space where they can be honest, vulnerable, and real with each other.

James Smith ( @jamesrcs ) is a social media strategist, creator of Dad-Blog SocialDad.ca and the dad behind Dads Go Wild. As the organizer, he creates a space where fathers can find community and support, no matter their background.

Brendan Kwiatkowski , PhD ( @re.masculine ) challenges the traditional norms of masculinity, focusing on redefining what it means to be a man and a father in today's world.

Jon Weibe ( @theroadtodapper ), a men's style influencer, blends fashion and fatherhood, demonstrating the importance of self-expression while being a devoted dad.

The conversations among these men go beyond surface-level chats. The Dads Go Wild event dives deep into mental health, the pressures of being a father, and the need for honest communication with family. Many fathers feel the weight of trying to "have it all," and this event provides an outlet for them to speak openly about their struggles, share what's worked for them, and offer support to those who are still figuring it out.

A Weekend of Reflection and Nature

Set in the stunning Manning Park, the dads will enjoy cozy cabin accommodations, surrounded by the beauty of the snow-covered landscape. Manning Park offers the perfect backdrop for these discussions, providing a peaceful and secluded environment for the fathers to focus on what matters most: each other.

Past events have taken the dads through wild adventures, from camping in the snow to enduring swarms of mosquitoes, but this year's experience will be about staying warm, comfortable, and fully present in their conversations. Whether they're gathered around a crackling fire or trekking through the snow-covered trails, these dads will be discussing everything from family dynamics to the impact of social media on their mental well-being.

Supporting Each Other: The Core of Dads Go Wild

The strength of Dads Go Wild lies in the community. Each dad attending brings his struggles, experiences, and solutions, and together, they create an unbreakable support system. Themes of mental health and open communication run through every discussion, with each father learning from the others and leaving with a renewed sense of connection, both to themselves and their families.

James Smith reflects on the event's mission: "Being a dad isn't easy, and it's rare that we get the opportunity to speak openly about what we're going through. Dads Go Wild isn't just an adventure—it's a place for us to be real with each other and build each other up."

Join the Conversation

As the event continues to grow, so does its reach and impact. You can follow the experiences and insights from this year's Dads Go Wild event by connecting with the dads on Instagram:

@jamesrcs | @re.masculine | @jeffrey_norgren | @wflbc | @stephenfung | @beyondtherhetoric | @theroadtodapper .

This year's Dads Go Wild is shaping up to be the best one yet.

