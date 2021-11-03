D2L Virtually Opens the Market
Nov 03, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - John Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of D2L Inc. ("D2L" or the "Company") (TSX: DTOL), and his team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
D2L's mission is to transform the way the world learns. The Company unifies a diverse and fragmented learning market through a powerful ecosystem of technology that is supported by more than 20 years of expertise and a vision for the future of work and learning. D2L is proud to be leading the way into the era of personalized learning, driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality education, regardless of their age, ability or location. The Company's powerful learning innovation technology works at every stage of learning, from the earliest days of school through every stage of work. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person.
Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Tannis Fenton, Senior Director, Corporate Communications, [email protected]
