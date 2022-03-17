d1g1t And FutureVault Announce Strategic Partnership

Alliance will create a seamlessly integrated WealthTech experience for financial firms and advisors, allowing them to tackle their compliance, document retention and document sharing responsibilities while better meeting the service demands of clients

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ -- d1g1t, Inc., the first provider of an enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools, and FutureVault Inc., (FutureVault), an industry-leading secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions provider, today announced a new strategic partnership.

Under the terms of the agreement, d1g1t's portfolio management, trading, reporting, risk and analytics tools will combine with FutureVault's document retention, compliance and file sharing capabilities. The result will be a best-in-class, seamlessly integrated technology solution, allowing firms and advisors not only to meet their various administrative and compliance responsibilities but better customize a service experience that meets client expectations through d1g1t's investor-facing mobile app.

Dr. Dan Rosen, co-founder and CEO of d1g1t, commented, "My team and I are thrilled to partner with FutureVault. In our never-ending pursuit to improve outcomes for advisors and clients, d1g1t is on a mission to build the most innovative end-to-end and easy-to-use solution in the wealth management industry. This partnership helps our company get closer to realizing that goal."

Daniel Kenny, Chief Executive Officer of FutureVault, said, "We know that there is a significant need across the industry for all-encompassing solutions. By partnering with the exceptional team at d1g1t, we can bring that type of integrated solution to the market that addresses the many workflow challenges firms and advisors face, while elevating the experience for both clients and advisors."

One of the first firms of many to benefit from this unique partnership will be FigTree Financial, which specializes in working with high net-worth individuals and families. FigTree currently uses d1g1t and FutureVault separately as critical components of its day-to-day workflow – including compliance management and oversight – but will soon take advantage of the fully integrated advisor desktop solution.

Daniel Famer, Founder and Partner at FigTree Financial said, "Our team is excited to support the partnership between d1g1t and FutureVault in building an integrated advisor desktop. This seamless integration will equip our back and front offices with the necessary tools they need in one place to manage risk, reporting, portfolios, compliance and documents all in one spot."

Both the d1g1t and FutureVault leadership teams have extensive technology, financial services and entrepreneurial experience. d1g1t's co-founders – Dr. Rosen, Chief Product Officer Benoit Fleury and Chief Operating Officer Philippe Rouanet – have a more-than-two-decade-long record of building and growing successful fintech businesses with strong financial engineering capabilities.

Meanwhile, FutureVault's founder, G Scott Paterson, is one of Canada's most prolific technology, media and financial thought leaders. The company's current leadership team includes Chief Executive Officer Daniel Kenny, a HSBC Global Executive for 22 years and Chief Technology Officer Luke Kyleman, who spent 18 years with Ernst & Young (EY).

d1g1t and FutureVault look forward to the mutually beneficial integration that will ultimately provide advisors with a competitive advantage, significantly transforming day-to-day activities and the relationships they have with their clients. The integration is scheduled to begin during the second quarter of 2022.

About d1g1t Inc.

d1g1t is the industry's first enterprise wealth management platform powered by institutional-grade analytics and risk management tools that allows firms to elevate the quality of their advice and demonstrate its value to clients. Through a single integrated solution that covers the entire advisory lifecycle, d1g1t provides wealth management firms with a whole new set of capabilities they've never had before. Headquartered in Toronto, the company was founded and is led by an experienced financial technology team who have developed leading enterprise portfolio systems for many of the world's banks, institutional asset managers, hedge funds and regulators.

Visit d1g1t.com to learn more. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About FutureVault Inc.

FutureVault is an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and Digital Vault solutions for the financial services industry that enables institutions, advisors, and households to manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white label solution that transforms the way organizations manage, store, and deliver client documents and statements, onboard and retain clients, onboard and retain advisors, and manage compliance and audit readiness leading to significant operational efficiencies. By leveraging FutureVault's patented technology, organizations save significant time and money in their day-to-day workflows.

Visit futurevault.com to learn more. Follow us on LinkedIn.

