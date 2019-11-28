D'Italiano Rallies the Raptors and Fans Alike to #GetThatBread

Though the intent of the campaign was simple; give the biggest fans a series of GIFs to cheer for the Raptors in the biggest moments of the game, it has spread into a much larger initiative with paid media, influencers, an on-pack promotion that gives fans a chance to win season tickets, cheeky OOH featuring Jack Armstrong in an iconic pose and has recently trickled into broadcast.

The idea stemmed from the desire to increase top-of-mind awareness and brand love with their urban Millennial consumer target by tapping into their partnership with the Toronto Raptors.

To bring #GetThatBread to life, the brand partnered with Toronto Raptors sportscaster Jack Armstrong, a fan-favourite for his animated in-game coverage and memorable key phrases. D'Italiano & Mosaic captured content with Jack and cut it into a series of GIFs and Instagram stickers that can be used to celebrate the team throughout the season. The initial response from consumers has been outstanding, with comments ranging from "best ad campaign of all time" to "I'm going to buy your bread right now; I don't care that it's midnight, you guys deserve it."

#GetThatBread will be seeded to fans through a group of Influencers, known for their dedication to the team. The GIFs and stickers will also be used as promoted ads and organic brand-owned social content in order to encourage tune-in and reinforce the connection between the team and the brand.

To extend into the real world and drive sales, Mosaic created an on-pack promotion where fans who purchase a loaf of specially marked D'Italiano bread have the chance to win seasons and single game tickets. The on-pack contest will run until December 6, 2019.

For more information on the campaign, visit D'Italiano Canada on Instagram & Twitter. For details specific to the contest, head to getthatbread.ca. Share your love for the Raptors this season with the hashtag #GetThatBread.

About Weston Foods

As bakers, Weston Foods strives to elevate everyday moments for its customers and consumers. As a leading North American bakery company, Weston Foods bakes breads, rolls, donuts, pies, cakes, bagels, tortillas, cookies, crackers and more. The company produces many well-loved Canadian brands ACE Bakery®, Wonder®, Country Harvest™, D'Italiano®, Casa Mendosa®, Dave's Killer Bread® and Gadoua®, to name a few. The company also supplies ice cream cones and sandwich wafers to the dairy industry and produces U.S. Girl Scout cookies. Weston Foods has more than 40 locations throughout North America and approximately 5,000 employees who proudly operate its bakeries, distribution centres and corporate offices. Weston Foods products are sold across North American retailers, supermarket chains and foodservice outlets.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Sales Solutions (Mosaic) is an integrated marketing agency that combines divergent skillsets and services that work together to bring a brand's vision to life. From content production to digitally integrated campaigns and immersive experiences, Mosaic's widespread capabilities are what set the agency apart. With offices located throughout North America, the agency is well-positioned to service multiple industries. Canadian clients of Mosaic have included Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Samsung, LEGO, and Labatt. For more information about Mosaic, visit mosaic.com.

