Cypher by Holt and Holdun Family Office announce a USD $50,000,000 purchase of a limited, private drop of real-asset NFTs from Genesis Gems

The British Virgin Islands, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Genesis Gems, the premier marketplace for precious gem non-fungible tokens, representing ownership of historic gemstones, and the creator of the propriety Genesis Gems real-asset non-fungible token ("GG raNFT"), announced a private allocation of GG raNFTs to Cypher by Holt ("Cypher") and Holdun Wealth Management, a division of Holdun Family Office (Bahamas) Limited ("Holdun"), representing approximately 15,000 ETH or USD $50,000,000. This inaugural drop consists of GG raNFTs representing ownership of historically significant gemstones tracing back to the Chandel Dynasty of India (950 AD).

The GG raNFT represents a revolutionary advancement in NFT technology combined with the ownership of physical assets. Built as an ERC1155 token on the Ethereum blockchain, GG raNFTs can easily be moved or transferred anywhere in the world with the ability to take possession of the underlying gemstone. The minting and redemption features of each GG raNFT are secured by a unique, proprietary verification process, providing unparalleled security for the NFT and underlying gemstone.

"GG raNFTs are redefining the gemstone asset class by providing greater liquidity while making it easier and more transparent to transact globally," says a representative for Cypher. "Genesis Gems are ushering in the next generation of digital assets, providing the protections of hard assets coupled with the flexibility of NFTs representing ownership, all with the immutable security of the blockchain as further augmented by its proprietary verification process. This is the new gold standard for ownership."

"We are strong believers in the GG raNFTs that Genesis Gems is minting," says Brendan Dunn, Chairman and CEO of Holdun. "We believe GG raNFTs represent a hedge against traditional crypto volatility by offering downside protection through the ability to redeem for the underlying asset, all while providing the upside of the gemstone asset class. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this new use of NFTs and to partner with Genesis Gems."

Genesis Gems has procured exclusive rights to offer additional lots of gemstone raNFTs and will continue to make drops as they are made available.

ABOUT GENESIS GEMS

Genesis Gems is revolutionizing the purchase and sale of gemstones by ushering precious gems into the digital age by coupling the ownership of physical assets with innovative, secure, and highly transparent NFTs recorded and transferred on the blockchain.

ABOUT HOLDUN

Holdun is an award winning international, independent, wealth management Multi-Family Office helping families and businesses, like they do their own, build wealth and security for generations offering a full suite of financial amenities, including Wealth Management, Trust, Corporate, and Concierge services.

The Holdun Family Office portfolio has consistently outperformed the market through constant innovation and smart tactical moves, minimizing the effects of market volatility and maximizing investors' risk-adjusted returns over the last 5 generations.

ABOUT CYPHER BY HOLT

Decoding wealth for everyone, Cypher by Holt, is a one stop financial solution giving power back to individuals and businesses. Services offered by Cypher include banking, credit card, custody, borrowing, investing and wealth management services in both conventional markets and Crypto. Cypher's mission is to democratize wealth management and offer its services, and platform, to everyone, at anytime.

