Cynthia Loyst and K-Y® Canada Launch Campaign to Recognize Women

The campaign will create an open call for nominations to empower and inspire women, while reinforcing the notion of championing other's successes

TORONTO, March 8, 2021 /CNW/ - This International Women's Day, Top Canadian TV Personality and Relationship Expert, Cynthia Loyst, in partnership with K-Y® Canada, announced the launch of a campaign to honour and celebrate women.

The campaign will be an open call for nominations to recognize women who are doing an amazing job - whether that's in the workplace, at home, in the community, in the pleasure space, or as an advocate for empowering and lifting up others.

K-Y®, a leader in sexual well-being, and Loyst, a powerful voice in the pleasure space, want to help women feel empowered both in and out of the bedroom. That has been the main message they have strived to communicate since they began working together in 2019.

K-Y® and Loyst developed the International Women's Day campaign together, coming from a desire to further support women, especially during these times. They will also look to reinforce the notion of championing each other's successes, inspiring women to think about what they want, and giving them the confidence to acknowledge that they deserve it and can have it.

"I'm delighted to have partnered with K-Y Canada on this amazing initiative," said Loyst. "Not only because we are both in the business of pleasure, but because we mutually believe one of the keys to empowerment is celebrating and highlighting the diverse voices of women."

The campaign will select four winning nominees, who will each receive:

A $1,000 CAD cheque

CAD cheque A profile piece stemming from an interview with Cynthia Loyst on Find Your Pleasure

on Find Your Pleasure An amazing K-Y Canada gift pack (worth $400 )

) The four winning nominator entries will also receive the K-Y Canada gift pack (worth $400 )

KEY DATES & INFORMATION

Nominations Open: March 8, 2021 1:00pm EST

Nominations Close: March 20, 2021 11:59pm EST

Winners Announced: April 19, 2021

Nominations can be submitted at www.findyourpleasure.com/ky.

For further information, FAQ's and more, visit the link above.

ABOUT CYNTHIA LOYST

Cynthia Loyst is a National Bestselling Author, Producer, Television Host, and self-described "Professional Sensualist."

She is also the creator of FindYourPleasure.com, a popular online destination that celebrates decadence, indulgence and pure, unadulterated joy.

Throughout her award-winning career, Cynthia has become one of Canada's most recognized and respected TV personalities and producers.

Co-hosting CTV's popular daytime talk show, The Social, Cynthia shares her fresh and genuine views to help people learn to appreciate life and all the pleasures it brings. She is also the go to relationship expert on Virgin Radio and has appeared on many other programs including The Marilyn Denis Show, CTV News, Etalk, and more.

Cynthia is also a sought-after public speaker and relationship advice columnist. She has contributed to the likes of Elle Canada, Working Mother Magazine, and more.

FOLLOW CYNTHIA LOYST & FIND YOUR PLEASURE:

Cynthia Loyst Instagram | Twitter: @cynthialoyst

Find Your Pleasure Instagram | Twitter: @fypleasure

Website: www.findyourpleasure.com

ABOUT K-Y

The K-Y brand is a leader in sexual well-being and intimacy committed to helping couples strengthen their connection through increased sexual intimacy. With more than 100 years of experience, K-Y provides intimate and pleasurable experiences.

FOLLOW K-Y Canada:

Instagram: @kycanada

Website: https://www.k-y.ca/en/

ABOUT RB

RB (formerly Reckitt Benckiser) is the world's leading consumer health and hygiene company. The company has operations in more than 60 countries, with headquarters in the UK, Singapore, Dubai and Amsterdam, and sales in almost 200 countries. The company employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide.

With a purpose of delivering innovative solutions for healthier lives and happier homes, RB is in the top 20 of companies listed on the London Stock Exchange. Today it is the global No. 1 or No. 2 in the majority of its fast-growing categories. Its health, hygiene and home portfolio is led by 19 global power brands including Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Lysol, MegaRed, Veet, Finish, Air Wick, French's, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Dettol, Harpic, Bang, Veja, Mortein, Vanish and Calgon. For more information visit www.rb.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For interviews with Cynthia Loyst:

McKenzie Clarke

Director

SBX Group

E: [email protected]

For interviews with K-Y Canada:

Vivian Moscoso Sturrup

Social and Digital Manager

Commix Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE K-Y Canada