Cynthia A. Grant, Renowned Soil Fertility and Crop Nutrition Researcher Inducted into Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame

"This induction is a huge honour and certainly one that I have to share with the tremendous people that I have been able to work with through the years. Research is a collaborative field and interacting with the farmers, industry, university and government agronomists, and international partners has made my career truly rewarding." Said Dr. Grant

Dr. Cynthia A. Grant is a recently retired Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) scientist, who was based at the AAFC Research Centre in Brandon, MB. Her nationally and internationally renowned research in soil fertility and crop nutrition continues to help make crop production more agronomically, economically, and environmentally sustainable for Canadian producers.

"Dr. Grant is one of the world's most respected agronomists; through her research on nutrient management, she has provided outstanding service to Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Canadian farmers and Canada's agricultural industry as a whole" says Dr. Don Flaten, Professor, University of Manitoba.

Dr. Grant established a large research collaboration network within AAFC and also with universities and other research institutions, bringing an innovative and team-oriented approach to advancing soil fertility and crop nutrition research across Canada. Her research provides the scientific foundation for the made-in-Canada 4R Nutrient Stewardship framework, including cadmium-phosphorus work with Fertilizer Canada and a Phosphorus Fertilization Review recently completed in partnership with the University of Manitoba.

"Dr. Grant is recognized both internationally and within Canada as a leading scientist, researcher and extension advocate," said Clyde Graham, Executive Vice President, Fertilizer Canada. "Her research has helped to shape current on-farm nutrient practices, giving Canadian farmers the opportunity to be global leaders in climate smart agricultural practices. It has been our pleasure to work with Dr. Grant throughout her career, and we congratulate her on the induction into the Canadian Agricultural Hall of Fame."

Cynthia Grant, along with JoAnne Buth, Marc Comtois, Louis Latimer, Laurent Pellerin and Robert Prestage will be officially inducted into the national Hall of Fame at a ceremony on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac in Quebec City, QC.

