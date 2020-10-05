Cynosure Launches FlexSure™ Device, World's First Wrappable Radiofrequency (RF) Applicator, for Hands-Free Treatment on All Patients and All Skin Types

"As practitioners ready themselves for a post-pandemic world, we at Cynosure are committed to driving innovation forward and delivering best-in-class technology like FlexSure that not only meets our growing base of consumer needs, but practitioner needs as well, helping them to maximize both time with each patient and resources to remain productive and profitable," said Todd Tillemans, Chief Executive Officer of Cynosure. "Created with these considerations and the insight we've gleaned from our recent survey, "The Return of Aesthetic Patients Post COVID-19," the FlexSure device is the ideal product for practices to integrate as its single-use, disposable applicators help meet the needs expressed by consumers for more hygienic treatment options."

Available in multiple sizes, each equipped with six customizable zones and real-time temperature-sensing capabilities, the FlexSure device allows practitioners to perform consistent, fast and effective treatments in only 15 minutes per body area. Unlike other devices which can be hard and rigid, the FlexSure device curves and conforms to the anatomy of patients, delivering a comfortable and gentle treatment that is safe for all skin types, any time of year and without BMI restrictions.

"The new FlexSure applicator makes reaching those hard-to-treat areas easier than ever," said Dr. Raminder Saluja of Saluja Cosmetic & Laser Center. "With its flexible design, I am able to simply peel, stick and deliver consistent and efficient treatments to patients of all sizes and skin types, completely hands-free!"

The FlexSure device's customized Guided User Interface features both a Standard and Advanced mode. Practitioners have the option of either staying in standard mode or customizing each of the six applicator zones to a specific temperature based on the patient's needs, offering varying levels of control for maximum efficiency.

The FlexSure device is commercially available in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about the FlexSure device and its applications, please visit www.cynosure.com/flexsure.

The FlexSure applicators provide heating for the purpose of elevating tissue temperature for selected medical conditions such as temporary relief of pain, muscle spasms, and increase in local circulation. Like all medical procedures, not all patients are suitable for the treatment. A qualified practitioner is solely responsible for evaluating each subject's suitability to undergo treatment and for informing those being treated about any risks associated with the treatment, pre-and postoperative care, and any other relevant information. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed.

Cynosure is the global leader in medical aesthetics and develops, manufactures and markets aesthetic treatment systems that enable plastic surgeons, dermatologists and other medical practitioners to perform non-invasive and minimally invasive procedures for skin revitalization, hair removal, body contouring, women's health, treat vascular and benign pigmented lesions, remove multi-colored tattoos, reduce fat through laser lipolysis, reduce cellulite, clear nails infected by toe fungus and ablate sweat glands. Cynosure's product portfolio is composed of a broad range of energy sources including Alexandrite, diode, Nd: YAG, picosecond, pulse dye, Q-switched lasers, intense pulsed light and RF technology. Cynosure sells its products globally under the Cynosure, Palomar, ConBio and Ellman brand names through a direct sales force in the United States, Canada, France, Morocco, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Japan and Korea, and through international distributors in approximately 130 other countries. For corporate or product information, visit Cynosure's website at www.cynosure.com.

