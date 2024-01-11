Cymbria Corporation announces Liquidity Realization Opportunity

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Cymbria Corporation ("Cymbria" or the "Company") (TSX: CYB) announced today that it intends to redeem up to $39,162,150 of class A shares ("Class A Shares"), at a price equal to 97% of the average adjusted net asset value (aNAV) per Class A Share for the five trading days immediately preceding February 22, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"), and up to $17,397,821 of class J shares ("Class J Shares", together with the Class A Shares, "Shares"), at a price equal to 97% of the average aNAV per Class J Share for the five trading days immediately preceding the Redemption Date.

The deadline by which holders of Shares wishing to participate must provide a duly completed redemption notice indicating their intention to tender for redemption one or more Shares is 5:00 p.m. Toronto time on February 20, 2024, (the "Redemption Notice Deadline").

On the day following the Redemption Notice Deadline, Cymbria will publicly announce the total number of Shares tendered for redemption, the number of Shares it intends to redeem (the "Redeemed Shares") and the price per Redeemed Share (the "Redemption Price"). Cymbria will redeem the Redeemed Shares on February 22, 2024, and will pay the Redemption Price for each Redeemed Share no later than March 7, 2024.

For more detailed information, please refer to the Notice of Redemption.

SHARE BUYBACKS

Under the current active Normal Course Issuer Bid, Cymbria repurchased 165,004 Class A shares for approximately $9.8 million.

ABOUT CYMBRIA CORPORATION

Cymbria's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of global equities and an investment in EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. Cymbria began trading on the TSX on November 4, 2008 under the symbol CYB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may contain forward-looking statements, specifically relating to the planned redemption of Class A Shares and Class J Shares, that are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Cymbria is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

