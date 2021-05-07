Cymbria appoints new director

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Cymbria Corporation (TSX: CYB) ("Cymbria") announced today that it has appointed one new member, Edward J. Waitzer, to its Board of Directors ("the Board") effective immediately. The appointment expands the Board to six, four of whom are independent directors.

Edward J. Waitzer

Mr. Waitzer was Chair of Stikeman Elliott LLP from 1999 to 2006 and was a senior partner until his retirement in 2021. He remains affiliated with the firm and his practice continues to focus on complex business transactions and a range of public policy and governance matters. He is a Professor Emeritus and was the Jarislowsky Dimma Mooney Chair in Corporate Governance and Director of the Hennick Centre for Business and Law at Osgoode Hall and the Schulich School of Business at York University from 2008 until 2020. He served (1993-1996) as Chair of the Ontario Securities Commission and (until 1981) as Vice-President of The Toronto Stock Exchange. He has written and spoken extensively on a variety of legal and public policy issues and serves or has served as director of a number of corporations, foundations, community organizations, editorial boards and advisory groups. He is a Senior Fellow at the C.D. Howe Institute and the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI) and was an inaugural fellow of the American College of Governance Counsel. Recipient of 2018 Corporate Knights Award of Distinction. He earned his LL.B. (1976) and LL.M. (1981) from the Faculty of Law, University of Toronto. Called to the Ontario (1978) and the New York (1985) Bars.

"Ed brings a wealth of experience and an added perspective we feel will only strengthen the Board further," says Patrick Farmer, Cymbria's Chairman.

ABOUT CYMBRIA CORPORATION

Cymbria's investment objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio comprised primarily of global equities and an investment in EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. Cymbria began trading on the TSX on November 4, 2008 under the symbol CYB.

SOURCE Cymbria Corporation

For further information: Patrick Farmer at 416.963.9353 or [email protected]