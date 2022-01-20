Cymax Group Technologies announces appointment of Shouvik Roy as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Cymax Group Technologies (Cymax Group) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shouvik Roy as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Roy joins at an important time for the leading ecommerce technology provider as the company continues to rapidly scale despite a challenging global supply chain environment driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Roy brings an extensive background in financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations and regulatory compliance across multiple industries from nearly two decades in financial executive roles at some of Canada's leading brands. Most recently, he served as the CFO of Drop Technologies, an intelligent mobile rewards platform. Prior to Drop, Mr. Roy was the CFO of VersaPay, a leading provider of cloud-based, invoice-to-cash B2B solutions. Mr. Roy has also held senior finance positions at Freshbooks, Nike and Home Depot.

"We are excited to have Shouvik join our executive team as we continue our relentless focus to drive innovation in the furniture industry and enable our partners through world-class ecommerce solutions," said CEO Rizwan Somji. "Shouvik's breadth and depth of experience leading finance in both private and public companies is a welcome addition to our executive team as we continue our digital and fiscal transformation and see our record sales growth outpacing the market."

Over the past 12 months, Cymax Group has grown its workforce by more than 50 per cent. The ecommerce leader will soon double its office space as it anticipates a return-to-office and adopts a hybrid work model.

"I am thrilled to be part of a culture of innovation and teamwork, and to support this next amazing part of our growth journey," said Mr. Roy.

2021 was a banner year for Cymax Group, having received recognition by the Globe and Mail, Business in Vancouver, and the BC Tech Association. CEO Riz Somji was also named one of ten EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 national award winners – which recognizes entrepreneurs leading companies whose unbounded innovation, growth and prosperity is transforming lives.

About Cymax Group Technologies:

Cymax Group Technologies is a leading provider of commerce technology and services that enable seamless activation and scale from design to delivery. Through boutique marketplaces Homesquare and Cymax Business, Cymax offers exclusive access to new markets and consumers; Channel Gate delivers integrated tech and services across leading marketplaces, and Freight Club provides retailers access to an expanded carrier network and enterprise rates through its logistics tech platform. www.cymaxgroup.com

