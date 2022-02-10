Cymax Group Appoints Manu Sarna to its Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Cymax Group Technologies Ltd. (Cymax Group), a leading multi-channel e-commerce and e-commerce enablement provider, is pleased to welcome Manu Sarna to its board of directors. Mr. Sarna will help the company sharpen its focus on customer and vendor experience, as it brings its e-commerce technologies and services to more partners and consumers in 2022.

Mr. Sarna is a global marketing leader with more than two decades of international experience driving B2B marketing, partnerships and business development at high-growth e-commerce, finance, and SaaS organizations. He currently leads global marketing for ApplyBoard, an EdTech firm based in Kitchener, Ontario, and previously served as the Chief Marketing Officer for the business-to-business arm of Wayfair, the American e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Mr. Sarna has also held senior leadership positions at PayPal and Aimia Inc., and served as an external marketing advisor to a mid-market Private Equity firm and as consultant at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

"Manu has a fantastic track record driving strategy, marketing and sales in the technology and e-commerce space," said Eric Patel, Board Chair. "We are excited to tap into his skills as we continue to aggressively expand our market share and target new markets and customer segments. We look forward to adding his perspectives and marketing know-how to our board."

Cymax Group is a trusted partner to hundreds of leading furnishing brands. In recent years, the company has made heavy investment in its people and technology, as it has benefited from the growth in online furniture sales brought on by the pandemic.

"The last few years have seen retailers adapt, innovate and transform to keep pace with the changing needs of the e-commerce industry and expectations of consumers," said Riz Somji, CEO of Cymax Group. "Manu is joining us at a pivotal time in our growth. As we turn our focus to scaling, his leadership in strategy and consumer behavior will be a great asset to the company. I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Despite current challenges in the global supply chain, Mr. Sarna's belief in Somji's leadership and vision, combined with the expected long-term growth in demand for furniture and delivery of other heavy goods post-pandemic, has him excited about the future of the company.

"Riz's ability to leverage his technical background to create change has allowed Cymax Group to successfully react to market conditions and customer expectations," said Mr. Sarna. "There's been a clear shift toward work from home behaviour as we continue to live and work through year three of the global pandemic. I have no doubt that under Riz's leadership, the company will continue to adapt, innovate and unlock opportunity in the face of new challenges, and I couldn't be more excited to be part of this next chapter of growth."

In January, Shouvik Roy was named CFO at Cymax Group. Eric Patel, former Board Chair of Galvanize and Mobify, was appointed to the board last year along with Sarah Kavanagh, former Commissioner on the Ontario Securities Commission and former Head of Investment Banking at Scotia Capital, and Rob Williams, former General Manager of Global Vendor Management at Amazon and Board Director at Lightspeed. They joined long time board members Marcus Frind, Founder of Plenty of Fish, and Andrew Lugsdin, Co-founder and Partner of Framework Venture Partners.

About Cymax Group Technologies:

Cymax Group Technologies is a leading provider of e-commerce technology and services that enable seamless activation and scale from design to delivery. Through boutique marketplaces Homesquare and Cymax Business, Cymax offers exclusive access to new markets and consumers; Channel Gate delivers integrated tech and services across leading marketplaces, and Freight Club provides retailers access to an expanded carrier network and enterprise rates through its logistics tech platform. www.cymaxgroup.com

SOURCE Cymax Group Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Media Contact: Lindsay Chan, National Public Relations, [email protected]