Cyient Selects Kinaxis to Support Digital Supply Chain Transformation

Global engineering and technology solutions company to scale supply chain operations and gain planning agility to improve customer service and reduce excess inventory

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announced it has been selected by Cyient, a global engineering, manufacturing, and digital technology solutions company with over 13,000 associates in 14 countries, serving more than 300 customers. Cyient will take advantage of RapidStart, the Kinaxis rapid deployment process to accelerate time to value.

India-based Cyient helps clients across various industries to design, build, operate and maintain their products and services. With a complex supply chain that supports both make-to-order and make-to-stock products, Cyient needed a planning solution that integrates all its supply chain data into a single platform, including its SAP ERP, providing transparency and agility across its organization.

"As the high-tech market marches toward Industry 4.0, our partnership with Kinaxis will help us achieve our digital transformation goals. Kinaxis is an established leader in supply chain planning with expertise in electronics and industrial manufacturing and a unique concurrent planning technique that will allow us to automate the everyday tasks and free up our planners to respond to disruptions and change faster and deliver even greater service to our customers," said Rick Palm, VP - Supply Chain, Cyient DLM. "Kinaxis understands our business well as they serve many of the same industries we serve. Not only that, they can provide us with a deployment plan that will enable us to derive value more quickly than with any other solutions."

Cyient will leverage Kinaxis RapidResponse® and concurrent planning to instantly and continuously balance its supply and demand planning and help to manage inventory by minimizing excess and obsolete products. This will enable Cyient to enhance its customer service, shortening the time it takes to respond to change. It will also provide the company with a planning platform that can scale with Cyient as the company continues to grow.

"Transparency and concurrency not only give manufacturers visibility into what is happening in the supply chain, they offer a window into the impact of changes and how best to respond to them instantly," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "We welcome Cyient into our large, distinguished community of high tech and industrial manufacturing customers. We look forward to getting them up and running quickly with our RapidStart deployment and building a supply chain foundation that will give them the transparency, resiliency and agility to drive increased customer satisfaction."

About Cyient

Cyient (Estd: 1991, NSE: CYIENT) is a global engineering and digital technology solutions company. As a Design, Build and Maintain partner for leading organizations worldwide, Cyient takes solution ownership across the value chain to help customers focus on their core, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve. The company leverages digital technologies, advanced analytics capabilities, domain knowledge, and technical expertise to solve complex business problems.

Cyient partners with customers to operate as part of their extended team in ways that best suit their organization's culture and requirements. Cyient's industry focus includes aerospace and defense, healthcare, telecommunications, rail transportation, semiconductor, geospatial, industrial, and energy.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

