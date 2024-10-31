Nearly three-quarters of Canadian SMBs surveyed by KPMG say they've been a victim of cybercrime in the past year, up nearly 10 per cent from 2023

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - With nearly a 10-percentage point jump in cyberattacks over the past year, Canadian business leaders rank cybersecurity as the No. 1 threat to their growth, finds a recent KPMG Private Enterprise™ survey. Yet over 70 per cent of companies still treat cybersecurity as a 'tick-the-box exercise'.

Almost three-quarters (72 per cent) of small- and medium-sized business (SMB) leaders say they were attacked by cybercriminals in the past year, up from 63 per cent last year. Over two-thirds (67 per cent) say they paid a ransom in the last three years, up from 60 per cent a year ago.

"The rapid escalation in both the frequency and complexity of cyberattacks has Canadian business leaders identifying it as the greatest threat to their company's growth objectives," says Hartaj Nijjar, partner and national leader of KPMG in Canada's cybersecurity practice. "However, while they understand the risk is growing and significant, our recent poll found 71 per cent of companies are not taking a strategic approach to managing their risk and consider cybersecurity a tick-box in staff training.

Part of the problem is they don't have the expertise to implement cybersecurity defences or monitor for attacks, with as many as seven in 10 saying they lack qualified personnel. Our poll findings also show that they may not have nailed down the basics, leaving them vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. The first line of defence is good cyber hygiene, and that means your employees must always be on high alert. It can't just be a tick-box exercise."

In addition to the lack of skills, businesses also reported having fewer financial resources to invest in cyber defences (69 per cent). Faced with competing investment priorities, companies have a tendency to put cyber on the backburner, yet the number and sophistication of cyberattacks will only continue to increase, he says.

"They may not realize that investing more up front for cybersecurity defences is less costly in the long run, especially if they are a victim of a ransomware attack," Mr. Nijjar says.

The research finds that two-thirds (66 per cent) admitted their company doesn't have a plan to address potential ransomware attacks.

"Ransomware attacks are among the more costly cyberattacks," says Mr. Nijjar. "When smaller businesses are forced to pay a ransom, it often causes significant disruption and can even result in business closures due to financial loss and reputational damage. Being proactive and investing in resources like cybersecurity training for all employees, proper software and threat monitoring practices to help defend against these attacks is often a more cost-effective strategy for smaller and medium-sized companies."

It's not just SMB leaders who are concerned about cybersecurity. KPMG International's latest CEO Outlook found that it has also reemerged as a top threat to the growth of Canada's multi-billion-dollar organizations over the next three years.

Key highlights:

Worried over generative AI attacks

Many SMBs (75 per cent) are worried that cybercriminals will use generative AI, making them even more vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. Due to this concern, businesses are starting to make cybersecurity a priority even if most lack the financial resources, with 36 per cent strongly agreeing that their company "is increasing investment in cybersecurity to protect their businesses from AI threats" and nearly 80 per cent are considering bolstering their defences with AI.

"We know bad actors are using generative AI to fast track the path to exploitation, so it makes sense that businesses also adopt the use of AI for risk mitigation," says Nisal Samarakkody, a partner in KPMG in Canada's cybersecurity practice who specializes in the use of AI to tackle cybercrime. "It not only increases efficiency and productivity while allowing for more intelligent threat detection, it can also result in cost reductions during cyber breaches, which is especially beneficial for small- and medium-sized businesses."

