CyberScout Expands Global Team with Hire of Head of Canadian Business Development

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -- CyberScout, a global leader in cyber risk protection and incident response services, today announced the hire of Jephunneh Lattiboudeaire as its Head of Canadian Business Development. Lattiboudeaire joins CyberScout from insurance wholesaler April Canada. As Head of Canadian Business Development, Lattiboudeaire will lead CyberScout's Canadian business line with a focus on developing innovative products that help inform, empower and protect small businesses and private individuals against the latest cyber risks.

"Canada is one of the most connected countries in the world and Canadian customers deserve a safe cyber environment and progressive insurance products to protect them against today's risk environment," said Jennifer Leuer, Chief Executive Officer, CyberScout. "Jephunneh is a highly respected cyber product development expert with extensive experience in the US, European and Canadian markets. We are confident she will help CyberScout expand its relationships across Canada."

In her role with April Canada, Lattiboudeaire developed progressive data and cyber insurance add-on policies for commercial lines to address the increasing cybersecurity risks facing small and medium size enterprises. With more than a decade of experience across the insurance industry, Lattiboudeaire developed an expertise in cyber policy development during her time at Aon and Paragon International Insurance Brokers Ltd in London.

"As someone who was born and raised in Canada, I'm passionate about protecting Canada's businesses and people from the high risk of cyber threats we face each day," said Lattiboudeaire. "The online threat landscape is evolving so rapidly that Canadian's need expert service partners on their side that can support them in navigating these challenges. I'm so excited to join the CyberScout team and help fulfill their mission of empowering people and businesses everywhere with the products and services that will help protect them against the latest cyber risks."

CyberScout has been operating in Canada, servicing events and clients in French and English for nearly a decade. Based in Toronto, Lattiboudeaire will work in tandem with CyberScout's Canadian Operations Centre in Montreal which was established in 2013. Lattiboudeaire will also work alongside CyberScout's seasoned Global Markets team located across the United States, Europe and Asia-Pacific that specializes in providing expertise and guidance that is customized to meet the respective needs of every client and incident.

Since 2003, CyberScout has been a trusted provider of cybersecurity and privacy protection services. Offering a range of support, education, data theft recovery, and breach response solutions, CyberScout services 17.5 million households and more than 700,000 businesses worldwide, CyberScout solutions are offered by an ever-growing number of client partners combining technology expertise with high-touch service to help individuals, government and commercial clients minimize cyber risk and maximize recovery.

